Will & Actor Corey Parker Dies Grace. He was 60 years old

American actor Corey Parker, known for playing the character Josh in the well-known 2000s sitcom “Will & Grace”, has died at the age of 60. He had been diagnosed with stage four cancer and announced last January that he could no longer speak properly.

The actor’s death, which occurred on March 5 in Memphis, Tennessee, was reported by Emily Parker, the actor’s aunt, to the American newspaper TMZ.

Who was Corey Parker: biography and career

Born in New York on July 8, 1965, Corey was a son of art. His mother, in fact, was the actress Rochelle Natalie “Rocky” Parker (1940–2014) and thanks to this Corey entered the world of acting as a child. Specifically since he was 4 years old where he dedicated himself to recording several television commercials.

Then he studied at the High School of Performing Arts in New York and it was there, as a teenager, that he studied his craft as an actor. After school, in fact, Corey decided to dedicate himself to acting full time, becoming a member of the Actors Studio and Ensamble Studio Theater in New York.

In his career Parker has been in the cast of several films fromBiloxi Blues” to “Willy/Milly” and then again “Friday the 13th: A New Beginning” and “How I Got into College”. But in addition to cinema he has also dedicated himself to TV, appearing in series such as “Thirtysomething”, “Love Boat: The Next Wave”, “Flying Blind”.

But the role that made him famous throughout the world was that of Josh in the late 90s, early 2000s sitcom “Will & Grace” where he starred alongside Debra Messing.