Will Emily be in Paris 5? What We Know So Far

The first part of the fourth season of Emily in Paris arrived on Netflix on August 15th. In fact, the first five episodes of Darren Star’s romantic show that has conquered audiences around the world have debuted. The second part of the season will be released later on Netflix but even before finding out how Emily in Paris 4 will end, many are wondering what the future of this series will be and whether or not there will be a fifth chapter. But let’s go into more detail.

How Emily Ended in Paris 3: The Explanation

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Plot

Emily is reeling from the shocking events of Camille and Gabriel’s disastrous marriage. She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s ex is pregnant and Alfie’s worst fears about her and the chef are confirmed. At work, Sylvie must resolve a thorny dilemma from the past for the sake of her marriage, and the team at Agence Grateau must deal with personnel changes. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when money runs out, they must scramble to save money. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together to reach the Michelin star goal, but two big secrets threaten to shatter all their dreams.

Will Emily be in Paris 5?

If the renewal of the series for the third and fourth season arrived simultaneously in 2022 shortly after the debut of the second season, we are certain that the same will happen for the possible – but almost certain – fifth chapter of the show with Lily Collins. We know well that this series, created by Darren Star, is among the most loved titles by the Netflix audience and is one of the most anticipated series every year. What makes Emily in Paris a little gem, in fact, is both the perfect cast and that perfect mix between comedy and romantic series and, in addition, the Parisian location helps. We are sure that the fifth season of the series will arrive soon but while waiting for confirmation from Netflix and while waiting to see the last five episodes of the fourth chapter, let’s enjoy these new episodes of the show.

Emily in Paris 5: When is it coming out on Netflix?

Emily in Paris 5, if it were to be confirmed, could arrive on Netflix between 2025 and 2026.