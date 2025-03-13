Will Landman 2 be there? Paramount+ decision

“A story of wild laborers and billionaires that feed a phenomenon so large as to modify climate, economy and geopolitical”, to put it with synopsis. Or, in other words: Texas again, still oil, again Landman. Paramount+ announces that the series will be renewed for a second season.

Landman, the series on Paramount+

Created by Taylor Sheridan (the man of the narration of the new American frontiers) and Christian Wallace, and played by the Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton and the candidate for Oscar Demi Moore, Landman It is set in the cities of the oil boom of Western Texas and tells a modern gold race in the world of oil platforms. The first season of the series is also played by Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Paulina Chávez, Jon Hamm, Andy Garcia and Michael Peña.

Landman, the trailer of the first season

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hgbsu7sixpa