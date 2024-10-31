Will Lidia Poet 3 be there? What we know so far

Lidia Poet’s Law has just returned to Netflix with its second season ready to conquer the public after the enormous success – including international – of its first series chapter. Matilda De Angelis took on the role of Italy’s leading lawyer for the second time in the six new episodes of the series which, between references to Bridgerton, crime tones and social debates, confirmed the quality of this series which knows how to make us reflect through lightness and romance. But what do we know today about the future of this Italian series? Will Lidia Poet 3 be there?

Will Lidia Poet 3’s law exist?

To date we still don’t know if we will return to see Lidia Poet on Netflix with a third season of the series but what we know for sure is that the future of this title will depend only on the number of views by the public in the first 28 days of broadcast of the series. Even if the second season of The Law of Lidia Poet is seen as much as the first, then the streaming platform will proceed with a renewal, otherwise the story of the 19th century lawyer will stop here.

From a plot point of view, there would be many reasons to continue with the story but now it’s all in the numbers. We’ll see.

The law of Lidia Poet 3: when it comes out on Netflix

If it were to be reconfirmed, Lidia Poet’s Law 3 could be released between the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026.

