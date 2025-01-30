Will songwriters save Sanremo?





Surprise: in Sanremo 2025, in the midst of many Ballads Copy-Crafts that perhaps suffer the stage where they are found brazen in the straight case, which explode identical to the first refrain, there is good. Or at least, of the different. They are the songwriters, an Indian reserve of the cast which, however – given their results and the modest results of the other competitors – risks saving the festival from the abyss. And that above all is the most accredited to receive the Critical Prize Mie Martini, the recognition awarded by the almost two hundred journalists accredited in the press room to the song that most have liked.

The historian shows that the trend is not always so linear as to win The best pieceintended as the cooler, new, original, original or simply well written: sometimes the elderly triumphs wise well beyond the actual battle merits (Loredana Bertè in 2024, Massimo Ranieri in 2022), so maybe the voters have a certain charm, one awe, to whom they even want to give a sort of career award Spurio. But so much: the songwriters are there, and they represent one of the reasons why connect with the Ariston. And they will surely have their awards.

Cristicchi and Brunori Sas Favoriti

The race also said is unpredictable – dozens of factors enter, trivially the live performance – and the odds, for now, leave the time they find, but sow here and there clues. And since the festival has always means compromised – between old and new, television and musical, tall and low, nationalplap and alternative – the most accredited for the criticism award is Simone Cristicchi: a little forgotten in recent times but known to the public generalist, by virtue of the festival victory in 2007 with I will give you a rosereturns to the scene of the crime with When you are smalla piece on a sensitive and social theme, that is, the reversal of the roles between parents and children when the first are elderly, with precise references to Alzheimer’s disease. There is everything: the theme strongthe sensitivity to tell it (not relieved, here, in the rhetoric that some had seen in Superheroes of Mr Rain, of Palo in Frasca), but also the tested language and a little umbilical of Cristicchi, often hyper-theatrical and not too much TV. It would be the most conservative choice and therefore, of course, the most probable.

The other horse on which to focus is Bruori Sas, who with The walnut tree Instead, it speaks of paternity, in a sincere and unsettling way, refined, but in some ways less from Ariston. It is a ballad that knows of De Gregori, but let’s face it: despite the fact that he has been talking about for years and goes for the fifty now (he is an outsider compared to Cristicchi), at least one third of the accredited journalists has no confidence with his pieces and the His style and for this, in a festival in which he does not always reign the desire to be surprised, is behind. Probably a part of the press will take him by hand, but it is not said that it is enough: the means of When you are smallbeyond the lower merits, seem more suitable for the context.

The possible surprises

It is not to be excluded, however, any reversals, even if – still for the question of the poor desire to be surprised, which allows or not to recover positions – it is quite difficult for them to take place. The most suspect among the second lines, in the perspective of critics prize, is Lucio Corsi, known to most for his role in the series Life by Carloreleased a few months ago, but that with a glam rock imagination, a nice text on fragility (surreal and more immediate than that of Bruori Sas), a fair television potential and the possibility of hitting the nostalgic, well, is played in the heart his cards. Although, of course, he risks piercing his feet with Brunori Sas himself in the favors of the press. Similar speech for Joan Thiele, absolute novelty of the lot: Echo it is a pearl, but without the disruptive effect of one Money (nor his context, must be said) He risks getting lost; However, it will be a nice feeling.

And then? And then the possible prize of criticism careerfor which it will be necessary to see that in order to unleash and if, any suspects will be able to ride them. The love for profusion fell on Giorgia after the first listening suggests that it has some chance in this sense. It will also depend on moods. Ditto for Achille Lauro, who with Young unconscious He has in the barrel the Ballad Sanremese Doc, the one made fine but without who knows what news, which puts him immediately after her in this parallel ranking. And he tells us that the songwriters will save us, yes, but that perhaps we don’t deserve it.