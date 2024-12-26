Will Squid Game 3 be there? What we know so far

The phenomenon series of 2021, Squid Game, has returned to Netflix three years after its debut with a highly anticipated second chapter of the series. 7 new episodes for a story that has glued millions of viewers around the world to the screen, becoming an unprecedented success. Even today, in fact, Squid Game is the most watched non-English series ever on Netflix. And there is a reason behind this success. But if the second season was highly requested by the public and strongly supported by Netflix, what do we know to date about the third season of the South Korean series? Will there be Squid Game 3 or not?

Here’s everything we know so far.

Will Squid Game 3 be there?

Let’s start by saying that the ending of Squid Game 2 lays the foundations for a necessary continuation of the story. But will there be a new chapter of the series? Well, the answer comes to us from the creator of the South Korean survival game himself, Hwang Dong-hyuk who not only has already imagined the third season of Squid Game but has also decided that it will represent the end of the story.

At the For Your Consideration awards event, held last November 2024 in New York, the author of the story of Squid Game revealed to the Hollywood Reporter that when he thought about the ending of Gi-hun’s story it was natural for him to imagine that it would have ended with a third season without the need for further explanation for the story’s epilogue.

Therefore the third season of Squid Game is practically guaranteed, even if Netflix has not yet officially announced the continuation of the series. And we also know that, almost certainly, Squid Game 3 will represent the grand finale of this incredible story.