Will the wheel of time 4 be there? What we know so far

With the eighth episode of the season, the twenty -fourth total, the wheel of time 3 ended, the third season of the first video fantasy series based on the full -bodied saga of novels by Robert Jordan. A more open season finale than ever, with the destinies of all our darlings, and also of the bad guys, still absolutely pending.

The review of La Ruota del Time 3

The explanation of the end of La Ruota del Time 3

So they arise spontaneous questions such as: will there be a fourth season of The Wheel of Time? And when could we see it? For both questions, the short answer, at the moment, is that it is not known.

Will The Wheel of Time 4 be there?

As said by Josha Stradowski himself, the actor who plays the protagonist Rand al’ATor, A Screen Rant, at the moment it is not known if the time wheel will be confirmed by the first video for season 4.

The material is not lacking, given that the starting novels written by Jordan (and completed after his death by Brandon Sanderson) are fourteen plus a prequel. Certainly a TV series of fourteen or fifteen seasons would be impossible, but the Rafe Judkins showrunner would like to make six or even seven.

It would be a serious blow if Amazon decides not to renew and therefore erase the adaptation of The Wheel of Time after three seasons who have gradually found their size, but as always in the choice the audience reached and the analyzes on the opportunity to continue investing in this series which, between an infinite cast and special effects in profusion, certainly does not cost a little, will weigh.

When the wheel of time 4 will come out

Even if the green confirmation light for a subsequent season (or maybe for two) should arrive shortly, such a complex production would therefore need many months to write, turn and post produce a new season. We will certainly not see any time the wheel of time 4 before the end of 2026 or the beginning of 2027.