Will There Be a Those About to Die 2? The Answer About the Future of the Ancient Rome Series

On July 19 on Prime Video, the day after its US release on Peacock, the ten episodes of Those About To Die were released, the series created and directed by Roland Emmerich and featuring a cast led by Anthony Hopkins to interpret the bloody stories of the gladiators of Ancient Rome. And so the question that inevitably arises is: will there be a season 2 of Those About to Die?

There will be Those About to Die 2

The series is based on the 1958 novel of the same name written by Daniel P. Mannix. And so Those About to Die was supposed to be a miniseries, consisting of only one season. So, in theory, there is no room for Those About to Die 2. However, the season finale evidently hints at a possible sequel, so it is possible that Peacock will confirm Those About to Die for a season 2.

The precedent (future) that gives hope

Moreover, the blockbuster film Gladiator is also inspired by Mannix’s novel. And if it is true that after 25 years Gladiator 2 will be released, we certainly cannot exclude that there will be a season 2 for the series about the dying of the Urbe caput mundi.

When could Those About to Die 2 be released?

It is impossible to answer this question at the moment. But if it were to be confirmed for a second season, given the level of production, we certainly won’t see Those About to Die 2 before 2026.