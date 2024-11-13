Will there be cage 2? What we know and the first theories on the plot

The Cage is the new French action series that is becoming popular on Netflix. Currently in first place among the most viewed titles in Italy, this five-episode title is an intense and exciting story about the world of Mixed Martial Arts but not only that. In fact, the cage, in addition to talking about sport, also and above all talks about humanity and how much this can evolve or degenerate depending on the choices you make. But after being captivated by the first season of The Cage, what do we know about the possible continuation of this story? Will there be cage 2?

As we now know, Netflix decides whether or not to renew a series based on how well a project works in terms of views and, consequently, repays the initial investment for the production of the series. If the money earned from the views of a title equals or exceeds that spent on its creation in the first 28 days of its broadcast then the series will be renewed and we are almost certain that this will happen with The Cage.

After all, it seems that series creator Franck Gastambide had every intention of continuing the story given the open ending of the first season which lays the foundations for a particularly compelling continuation of the story.

How the first season of The Cage ends

(SPOILER WARNING!)

If you haven’t finished watching The Cage 2 yet, stop reading here.

The final cliffhanger of The Cage is very, very interesting and leaves a sense of bitterness that will carry us around for some time. The final match between Taylor and Ibrahim, after five very tough rounds, will decide Taylor as the winner. The boy, in fact, after discovering just before the race that his mother had deceived him by getting beaten by her own boyfriend and inventing the story of the ransom just to get some money and run away, Taylor, heartbroken, finds that inner anger that makes him staying standing until the last round and finally finding the winning shot by relying only on his own strength and fighting for Boss who is still in a coma after one of Ibrahim’s henchmen stabbed him.

Now Taylor has achieved his victory and will continue his career as champion but what he doesn’t know is that there is a traitor in his group of friends. The one who should be his best friend, in fact, out of jealousy and envy, contaminates his bottle of water with steroids and ensures that the checks on Taylor take place only after he has drunk that bottle of water.

Thus ends the first season of The Cage with the certainty that, once the anti-doping tests have been carried out, Taylor will test positive due to his “friend”.

If it were to be reconfirmed, The Cage 2 could be released on Netflix in 2026.