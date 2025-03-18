Will Tulsa King 3 be there? The announcement of Paramount+ for the series with Sylvester Stallone

Still Dwight “General” Manfredi, still Sylvester Stallone, again Tulsa King. Paramount+ announces that the series signed by Taylor Sheridan will return for a third season. The new production for the return of General Manfredi and the domain struggles on Tulsa is underway in Atlanta and Oklahoma.

Tulsa King, the record of season 2

The first episode of the second season of Tulsa Kingthey let Paramount+know, has been seen by over 21 million spectators all over the world and has established a new record as the most visionary global preview in the history of the platform.

Tulsa King, production

The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. The executive producers are Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, Dave Erickson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Braden Aftergood, Jim McKay, Sheri Elwood, Ildy Modrovich and Keith Cox. Erickson is also showrunner.

Tulsa King 3, when it comes out

At the moment Paramount+ has not announced a period or a precise release date. It can be assumed that Tulsa King’s third season will arrive at the end of 2025 or in the first months of 2026.