Will Virgin River 7 be there? What we know so far

After a year of waiting, Virgin River, one of the most beloved Netflix series in the world, has returned to Netflix with its sixth season. The new episodes continued the story of Mel and Jack and all the members of the town of Virgin River, including surprises, weddings, twists and secrets from the past. This series that has glued everyone to the screen since 2019 with a story taken from Robyn Carr’s romance novels is still one of the most loved titles, especially by fans of romantic stories. But after watching the sixth season of the show with Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, what do we know about its possible continuation?

Will Virgin River 7 be there? Here’s what we know so far.

Will Virgin River 7 be there?

Good news for Virgin River fans because there will be a seventh season of the series. The announcement of the renewal for a further season, in fact, arrived last October 2024, already before the debut of the sixth season, scheduled for December 19th. Revealing to everyone that Sue Tenney’s romantic series will continue was the same cast who announced with a video on social media that Virgin River 7 will be there and the series has no intention of closing the curtain yet.

Virgin River 7: when it comes out on Netflix

Virgin River 7 could debut on Netflix as early as 2025.

