Win or lose on Disney+: trailer, plot and release date of the new Pixar series

It’s all a matter of point of view. Disney+ announces Win or LosePixar Animation Studios’ first original series. Here is the trailer, previews of the plot, the poster, the release date and everything you need to know.

Win or lose, the trailer

Win or lose, previews of the plot

According to previews, it follows the intertwined stories of eight different characters preparing for a softball game. Not a meeting like any other, but the most important. Win or lose tells of the referee in love, insecure kids and overprotective parents.

“I played softball as a child – says Carrie Hobson, screenwriter, director and executive producer of the series together with Michael Yates -. Inspired by this experience, we thought that fastpitch softball was the perfect backdrop for the series. There are so many facets what I love about sport: it can bring out the best and the worst in a person, and even the calmest one can lose their temper. When it comes to winning or losing, the consequences are nothing, and yet they really seem to be the one. arena better for the themes we loved”.

“Carrie and I worked together on Toy Story 4,” adds Yates. “We were both story artists and we talked about a lot of things that were happening in the movie, as well as things that were happening in the world, like current events and news. same meeting. One of us said, ‘It went great!’ and the other said, ‘No! It was terrible, what are you talking about?’ We realized that the experiences we go through change our perception of an event.

Win or lose, the poster

Win or lose, the voice cast

In the original version, the voice cast of Win or Lose consists of Will Forte, Rosie Foss, Josh Thomson, Milan Elizabeth Ray, Rosa Salazar, Dorien Watson, Izaac Wang, Chanel Stewart, Lil Rel Howery, Melissa Villaseñor, Jo Firestone, Flula Borg, Kyleigh Curran, Jaylin Fletcher, Erin Keif, Tom Law, Beck Nolan, Orion Tran and Rhea Seehorn.

Win or lose, the release date

Win or Lose, the first original Pixar Animation Studios series debuts on Disney+ on February 19, 2025.