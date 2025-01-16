With "Oh, Canada" Richard Gere leaves his mark

Culture

With “Oh, Canada” Richard Gere leaves his mark

With “Oh, Canada” Richard Gere leaves his mark

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
With “Oh, Canada” Richard Gere leaves his mark
China could buy Volkswagen factories
WhatsApp announces new features for chats: video effects and personalized stickers from selfies