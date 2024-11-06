With Trump it is now Europe’s turn to help Ukraine





Trump’s victory in the American presidential elections has not currently had any immediate impact on what is happening in Ukraine. Obviously he doesn’t have it at the front, where every day Ukrainian soldiers, albeit with great sacrifice in terms of human lives, try to stand up to the Russian army, inflicting serious losses on the enemy on the battlefield. Nobody is interested and has time to comment on distant elections. And any outcome will not change their choice to continue fighting the Russian invader. In the video below the latest action conducted by a Ukrainian drone against the base of the Russian Caspian Sea Fleet in Kaspiysk.









Ukrainians know that for them it is a battle for existence, it is not just about a strip of land. It is a battle for democracy. It is not just a mere territorial question. A vision that does not change at the moment even at the highest levels of politics, in Kyiv, where they are waiting to understand what Trump has in mind and how he wants to deal with Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What happens with Trump in Ukraine

Furthermore, Biden’s wavering foreign policy was not liked by many here. Too undecided on how to resolve the conflict, too many limitations on the use of the missile systems granted, too many delays in the delivery of the requested weapons: up to now the Ukrainians have stood up to the Russians with only 10% of the promised material. Infinite stop signs that influenced the fate of the battle on the field more than once.

With Trump as president, new horizons of uncertainty obviously open up here in Ukraine and a potential withdrawal of the United States from the donor countries of means and equipment to Kyiv is looming.

Now it’s Europe’s turn

Now it’s our turn. To anyone who believes in the values ​​of democracy. It is the moment of Europe, of its transformation from a geographical and economic entity, limping in its political form in its internal contradictions and still weak towards national governments, where many define themselves as ‘European patriots’, placing themselves in reality against the idea of ​​Europe and of unity of the European peoples, to a true political, economic and military reality.

In a world that seems to have turned to the last century, where autocracies and dictatorships return as an alternative model to democratic systems, it is up to us Europeans to act as defenders of the values ​​of democracy and to be on the front line to help an invaded country that is sees their rights violated. Europe can and must support Ukraine. And Russia cannot be allowed to freeze this conflict, leading to the destruction of a country that only aspires to be like all of us. Free to make your own choices.