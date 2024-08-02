Work Will Never Be the Same Again, by Francesco Rotondi and Armando Cursi

In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as one of the most powerful and transformative forces of our time. Work will never be the same again aims to explore in depth the impacts of this revolutionary technology on the world of work, mapping the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Each chapter offers an in-depth analysis of the various aspects of AI in the world of work, from its application in traditional industries to new emerging opportunities. Through interviews with experts, case studies of cutting-edge companies, and analyses of global trends, this book offers a 360-degree view of the future of work in the age of artificial intelligence. It is not just about predicting technological changes, but about understanding how they will affect our daily lives, our economies, and our societies. The goal is twofold: to inform and to inspire. To inform readers about the transformations underway and the skills needed to adapt, and to inspire deep reflection on how we can shape a future in which AI is not only a tool for efficiency, but also a driver of human progress.

Work will never be the same again

Francesco Rotondi and Armando Cursi

24 Hours Group

ISBN: 9791254834749

Page 192 – €30.00