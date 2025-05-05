"Wrong sisters"the trailer of the thriller miniseries with Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks first

First videos released the trailer of a new Crime Drama Tv Miniserie Title entitled Wrong Sisters (original title The Better Sister, literally translated the best sister), starring Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks. Here is what you need to know about the new series as regards plot, cast and release date, in addition to the official trailer in Italian.

What a fear of Dead Ringers’ twins

What is wrong sisters about

Based on the book of the bestseller Alafair Burke, the wrong sisters is an electrifying thriller miniseries in 8 episodes that tells of all those horrible things capable of removing two sisters and, in the end, of bringing them closer. Chloe (Jessica Biel), a high -profile media executive, lives a dream life with a fascinating lawyer Adam (Corey Stoll) and teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan), while the separate sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks) struggle to get to the end of the month and remain clean. When Adam is brutally assassinated, the suspicions about the alleged killer deeply shake the family, bringing together the two sisters, who try to unravel a complicated family history to discover the truth behind his death.

The cast of wrong sisters

The series sees Jessica Biel in the cast in the role of Chloe Taylor, Elizabeth Banks in the role of Nicky Macintosh, Corey Stoll plays Adam Macintosh, Kim Dickens is the Detective Nancy Guidry, Maxwell Acee Donovan in the role of Ethan Macintosh, Bobby Naderi in the role of detective Matt Bowen, Gabriel Sloyer is Jake Rodriguez, Gloria Reuben is Michelle Sanders, with Matthew Modine in the role of Bill Braddock and Lorraine Toussaint in Catherine Lancaster.

Olivia Milch (Ocean’s 8) and Regina Corrado (Mayor of Kingstown) are executive producer and showrunner. The director of the series Craig Gillespie (Pam & Tommy) and Annie Marter are Executive Producer for lucky Jack Productions together with Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Alissa Bachner for Tomorrow Studios (One Piece), and Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks, Michelle Purple and Kerry Oret. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Tomorrow Studios (part of ITV Studios).

When wrong sisters come out

All eight episodes of the miniseries will debut on Thursday 29 May 2025 on first videos in over 240 countries and territories in the world.

The trailer of wrong sisters

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k6hbdphm1bg