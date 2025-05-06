XI "snobbish" Europe’s invitation, but goes to Moscow to celebrate with Putin on the day of victory

Half a century of diplomatic relationships marked by a message, not by a handshake. Because the Chinese president Xi Jinping has blatantly declined the invitation addressed by Palazzo Berlaymont to meet the EU leaders in Brussels to honor 50 years of diplomatic relations, preferring a letter that reiterates the Beijing line: to strengthen commercial relations with the European Union, however ignoring European criticisms of the friendship that binds to Vladimir Putin.

“United to fight Trump’s duties”

In exalting the strategic partnership, the Chinese leader reminded the presidents of the European Council Antonio Costa and the Ursula von der Leyen Commission that China and the European Union must “work together against bullying to defend globalization and multilateralism”. Without appointing the United States directly, the Chinese letter from the two European leaders alludes to the new duties announced by the Trump Administration, who according to Beijing risk hitting the global economy hard.

“Those between China and the EU are among the most influential bilateral relationships in the world and make contributions to the improvement of the well -being of the Chinese and European people, and to the promotion of peace and development in the world”, reads the message taken by the Xinhua state agency. Therefore, XI continued, “I attribute great importance to the development of China-EU relations and I am ready to collaborate with European leaders” to “deepen strategic communication, improve understanding and mutual trust, consolidate the positioning of partners, expand mutual opening, adequately managing friction and differences and opening a brighter future for China-EU relationships”. At the moment, those of XI remain words. An attempt to contain the fracture with Brussels, aggravated by the ties with Moscow, by the violations of human rights and the European de-Risking policies promoted by President Von der Leyen, including the imposition of rates on Chinese electric vehicles.

XI prepares to fly to Moscow to meet Putin

Just the relations between Moscow and Beijing triggered the alarm in Brussels. XI accepted Putin’s invitation to participate in the military parade of 9 May, instead declining the European one in the celebrations of 6 May. The Asian giant has relaunched by proposing a trip to China to the two European leaders. “Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen are welcome to China for a new cycle of Sino-European meetings,” said the spokesman for the Ministry of Chinese Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian, without however providing a precise date. A spokesman for the European Council has confirmed that the next EU-China summit will be held in July in Chinese territory.

To seal the strong friendship between Russia and China is the participation of the honor guard of the popular army of Liberation (PLA) Chinese in the commemorative parade of the 80th anniversary of the Russian victory over Nazi Germany. An event, which will participate 29 foreign leaders including XI, which Putin intends to exploit to show that Russia is not isolated on the international scene.

XI will be in Moscow from 7 to 10 May, where he will meet Putin to face delicate dossiers: from Ukraine to relations with Washington, to the energy cooperation. According to the Kremlin, during the visit to Moscow the Chinese leader will also participate in bilateral interviews dedicated to the development of a “global partnership and strategic interaction” with Russia, as well as the main issues of the international and regional agenda. On the occasion of the meeting, several bilateral agreements will be signed between the governments and ministries of the two countries. Among the themes on the table there is also the plan of the pipeline Power of Siberia 2on which Beijing aims to dictate the agenda, claiming a guiding role in defining the times and priorities of cooperation between the two countries. According to what was declared by the Kremlin official Yuri Ushakov, Russia is the largest provider of oil and gas of China.

Hard condemnation of the EU: “China supports Putin in its war in Ukraine”

The EU Commission has commented hardly the choice of Xi to go to Moscow. “China is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and also has the responsibility of respecting the United Nations Charter, international law and rules based on the rules,” said the spokesperson for foreign affairs, Anitta Hipper. Then the storage on the alleged collaboration with Moscow to help the Cremlin leader in carrying out the conflict in Ukraine. “Without the support of China to Russia, Moscow would not be able to continue her war of aggression against Ukraine with the same intensity,” concluded the spokesperson.