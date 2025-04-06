Yellow, crime, thriller: 7 novels not to be missed in April

Culture

Yellow, crime, thriller: 7 novels not to be missed in April

Yellow, crime, thriller: 7 novels not to be missed in April

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Yellow, crime, thriller: 7 novels not to be missed in April
What is the international red cross: the story from the battlefields to the defense of humanitarian law
How do Formula 1 drivers drink: this is how the drink system works