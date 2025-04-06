Yellow, crime, thriller: 7 novels not to be missed in April





Lovers of yellow novels, crime, thrillers in this month of April 2025 will not be able to complain. Various interesting releases will scan the next few weeks: different proposals will be proposed, books that mix mystery, suspense and investigations ready to amaze readers of all ages.

In rigorous exit order in the bookstore, Marsilio gives the print Forget Di Viveca Sten, crowned best author Crime Swedish of 2024. His latest effort is the tenth and last case of the “Mysteries of Sanhamn” saga, a series of 8 million copies sold in the world, and followed by 90 million viewers in the television adaptation. At the center of the investigations entrusted to Thomas Andreasson and Nora Linde – the protagonists – two cases of news fallen into oblivion, two women of whom nothing has been known for some time, and ten years of fatal secrets and silences.

The novels not to be missed in April: men and women who write about women

On April 8, Valentina Britti returns to the bookstore, an investigative podcacaster born from the pen of Francesca Mautino, struggling with a new investigation. Everyone knows everyonepublished by Longanesi, is a ‘Cold Case’ that investigates the change of relational paradigms in the last ten years. The protagonist will be forced to dive into the memories of twenty years earlier to investigate the mysterious death of Mattia, who died drowned after a concert. April 9 will be the turn of the Inspector Gerri Esposito, a character born from the pen of Giorgia Lepore who will soon become the protagonist of a TV series broadcast on Rai 1. In Maybe that’s how you become men (And/or), Esposito will have to combine the pieces of the puzzle to understand that there are a man’s corpse, a lifeless snake and an unknown language.

It is a psychological thriller set in an American suburb full of secrets A quiet roadnew novel by the American writer Seraphina Nova Glass, published by Fazi. Large, small secrets, some mortals, which one after the other will be revealed. It is a novel with black colors, populated with characters that are enriched with unpredictable facets, set in a place where a raw desperation hovers, but where there is no lack of irony and feeling. Guanda instead focuses on the rediscovery, and does it by translating a work of Roy Fuller, novelist and English poet of the twentieth century for the first time in Italian. Behind the scenes It is a psychological crime, in which the smoky atmospheres of the newspapers and coffees of London in the 1940s are condensed. The protagonist, a writer who investigates the disappearance of his best friend, will find himself, among the pages, to face dark enemies, in a real obstacle race.

Comes out on April 29th Brooklyn Crime Novelthe last effort of the author best seller Jonathan Lethem, published in Italy by La Nave di Teseo. The work represents the culmination of the author’s narrative research, on a tumultuous journey in fifty years of history of one of the neighborhoods symbol of the big apple, between money, crime and power. Finally, Einaudi gives print The attic woman by Davide Longo, the new novel of the saga that features the commissioner Vincenzo Arcadipane and his mentor Corso Bramard, committed to investigating the disappearance and alleged death of a famous Turin painter.

Forget (Marsilio)

(by Viveca Sten (translation by Alessandra Scali); Exit date: April 1). At the end of an unusually hot summer in Telegrafholmen, a small island of the Stockholm archipelago close to Sandhamn, the work on a construction site bring to light of the remains of human bones. They belong to two women of whom nothing has been known for ten years.

While the investigations are entrusted to Thomas Andreasson, also Nora Linde, tormented by the failure of his last case, decides to seek the truth by following his own track, with the hope of being able to silence the nightmares that do not give it respite. Their roads will meet and then, in the light of secrets and family affairs kept hidden for too long, their friendship will be put to the test.

Everyone knows everyone (Longanesi)

(by Francesca Mautino; Exit date: April 8). In a Turin where everyone knows everyone, Valentina Britti has learned to live with uncertainty: that of her new work as an investigative podcaster, that of sentimental relationships and that of a life that seems suspended. Nothing, however, had prepared it for a New Year party that forces her to dive into the memories of her twenty years and investigate the mysterious death of Mattia, drowned in an artificial lake in 2006, after going to a concert with his friends.

Comparing himself not only with his own choices, but also with those of others and their consequences, Valentina finds himself digging in a past made of insecurities, deceptions, cruel games and betrayed friendships.

Maybe that’s how you become men (and/or)

(by Giorgia Lepore; Exit date: April 9). In a warm and humid morning of late March, in a rock church on the outskirts of Bari, a middle -aged male corpse is found, supine in front of the apse, fully dressed in the broken skull and signs of unheard of violence. On the body, a snake, also dead. More than one person entered the church that morning, everyone saw the body, but there are three boys who used to attend the church instead of going to school to warn the police.

The third section of the Bari Mobile Squad, led by deputy chief Marinetti and the inspector Sara Coen, arrives for the reliefs together with the prosecutor Giancarlo Anteri and the scientific. Only the inspector Gerri Esposito is missing, who took two days of permission, a more unique than rare case. On his return, he finds the office in fibrillation. The identity of the victim is unknown, and investigations proceed with difficulty. Other site visitors are identified. In the meantime, investigations and personal events intersect, complicating once again the life of the inspector.

A quiet road (Fazi)

(of Seraphina Nova Glass (translation by Daniela De Lorenzo); Exit date: April 15). Who wouldn’t want to live in Brighton Hills? This exclusive community on the Oregon coast is the perfect mix of luxury and natural beauty. Beautiful houses nest out in mighty fir trees, lush gardens extend to the lakefront. It is the type of place where the neighbors take care of each other. Sometimes too much.

Cora thinks that her husband Finn is betraying her: he just has to catch him on the fact. This is where Paige comes into play. Paige lost her son in a car accident the year before, and the pain pushes her to do reckless things, such as spying on the locals in search of evidence that the death of her son was not an accident and agree to get involved in the Cora plan to unmask Finn. In the meantime, their new and lonely nearby, Georgia, behaves in an increasingly strange way. But what could such an adorable mother hide?

Behind the scenes (Guanda)

(by Roy Fuller (translation by Alba Bariffi); Exit date: April 18). After the divorce, the aspiring writer George Garner carries on a life of pure complacency. Full of ambition, but on the verge of loss, the sudden offer of a great and generous patron willingly accepts: becoming director of a literary newspaper. But a letter drastically changes his plans, transforming his quiet routine into a surprising investigation.

His best friend William has disappeared and George lets himself be overwhelmed and swallowed by increasingly complex research. What happened to his old schoolmate? What is the bond between the two men? And what do George’s rich patron has to do with all this story?

Brooklyn Crime Novel (the ship of Teseo)

(by Jonathan Lethem (translation by Andrea Silvestri); Exit date: April 29). In the 70s, in the streets of Brooklyn, the daily ritual of survival was consumed: exchanges of money, crime and power. Violence is the only coin, known and used by anyone. For the kids in the neighborhood, the road is the stage where they live and survive in the impenetrable shadow of skyscrapers, between crime, misery and dreams of glory.

It is elsewhere, however, where the fate of a city is decided, which grows swirling between uncontrolled urban expansion and unscrupulous greed. But the wheel of fate rapidly turns and roles reversed quickly: victims and executioners confuse, around every corner of the road can hide an unexpected opportunity or a condemnation without appeal.

The woman of the attic (Einaudi)

(by Davide Longo; Exit date: April 29). In October 2013, while Commissioner Vincenzo Arcadipane and his mentor Corso Bramard investigated a murder in a Cuneo valley, in Turin a thirty -seven -year -old woman disappeared without leaving traces. Nothing sensational, if the woman in question had not been Tina, an internationally renowned painter who had long lived locked up in her-room apartment inside the bow, the bizarre building designed by the great-grandfather architect.

When the case is archived as a voluntary removal, Muriel Gallossi – agent, confidant and handyman of Tina – turns to Bramard: he is sure that the friend has been murdered. Corso knows that the investigations have been deepened and that the alleged manager has an iron alibi and yet, not even he would know why – perhaps to disturb him are the paintings of Tina, perhaps the beauty of Muriel -, he decides to talk about it with Arcadipane.