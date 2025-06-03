Yellow, noir, thriller: the novels out in June not to be missed





Thriller, yellow, noir: in June there will be exits in the name of mystery and action, capable of satisfying a transversal and varied audience of readers: from lovers of the ‘old -fashioned’ investigations to fans of action novels that would not disfigure as a subject for a TV series, passing through the ‘TikTok generation’. There will be for everyone, but the most awaited palm goes to The assassins of dawn by Michel Bussi, published by E/O. Giallist more read from the Alps, a master of illusion and manipulation, Bussi leads the reader to Guadeloupe, where strange homidical ones occur that follow a specific scheme, as if it were a mystical ritual. For the inspector Kancel and his assistants is a race against time to stop the killer. In a completely different part of the world, in Glasgow (Scotland) in 1932, it is set On the edge of the abyss by Robbie Morrison, published by Fazi: but between chases, beating and razor, the goal of the detective Dreghorn and Mcdaid is the same, to stop a ruthless killer, and the trail of blood that is sowing, as soon as possible.

The return of the saga is also very awaited, featuring the two friends Hap and Leonard, born from the pen of Joe R. Lansdale: the new chapter is titled Sugar on the bones (Einaudi) and will see the protagonists confront a ruthless criminal company, and a mysterious and disturbing opponent with purple eyes. Antonella Ossorio dug instead in the news of over a hundred years ago and with her The hunger of his heartpublished by Neri Pozza, investigates Alexe Popova, one of the most fierce assassins of the twentieth century, and at the same time on the desire for revenge and the power of sisterhood.

Adelphi Reclocks instead One -way ticket by Muriel Spark, a Crime Story claustrophobic, who drags the reader into a spiral of madness without a way out. The British writer, in this work released for the first time in 1970, subverts the trappings of the yellow novel, reveals the epilogue in advance and the mystery from events moved to the reason why they happen. At the center of the narrative, Lise, a strange protagonist, who drags the reader into a perhaps meaningless research, but to which he cannot escape. Instead, it winks at the youngest Kill for love by Laura Picklesimer (Ubagu): “An incendiary debut”, and again “a women’s Psycho”, called the publisher; A work that sees the fury of a young man at the center of the narration, apparently with a perfect life, to whom suddenly an unstoppable desire to kill young men grows.

One -way ticket (Adelphi)

(Of Muriel Spark; Exit date: June 4). Lise is the strange and painful protagonist of a unnerving metaphysical thriller, who seems to drag the reader into a research as senseless as it is unavoidable. Sofing the scheme of yellow with skill and prosaic and prosaic, Muriel Spark reveals the epilogue in advance, moving the mystery from the events to the reason why they happen, and in doing so the chilling exploration of a madness that dizzyingly falls towards one’s own fulfillment offers us.

Only at the end will the object of Lise’s research, and signs scattered along the story, in appearance, in the end, will then acquire a meaning, composing themselves in the hallucinated logic of delirium and self -destruction.

Kill for love (Ubagu)

(Of Laura Picklesimer; Exit date: June 6). Tiffany is beautiful, rich, he attends the university in Los Angeles and is a prominent member of a female brotherhood, envied by his companions and desired by the boys. But under that perfect surface there is an indecipherable desire, a lack that neither likes on Instagram nor sex manage to heal, until an appointment with a boy turns into a fatal and bloodthirsty event.

The girl thus discovers that an insatiable desire to kill young men has grown inside her. Gradually that his blood thirst increases and the whole city seems in the grip of a fury similar to his, Tiffany will have to keep suspicions and investigations at bay.

The assassins of dawn (and/or)

(Of Michel Bussi; Exit date: June 11). Guadeloupe, French department of the Antilles, a tropical paradise of seabed seabed, enchanting beaches and lush forests. A dream landscape brutally shaken by the murder of a rich manufacturer, pierced by a slingy of underwater rifle and found on the slave scale, a symbol of the island.

For the police commander Valéric Kancel it is the beginning of a nightmare: together with his assistants, he launches himself in search of a killer who seems to leave no trace if not intentionally symbolic. A serial killer who always acts with the same ritual and who apparently knows many things about him, of Valéric. The murders follow one another, the investigations stagnate. The only one who seems to know something is the old évariste, for many a charlatan, for many others a magician.

On the edge of the abyss (Fazi)

(Of Robbie Morrison; Exit date: June 13). In 1932 Glasgow was in full depression, torn by social and religious tensions, and infested with corruption. The police try to maintain the order as can, guided by the new leader Percy Sillitoe, an Englishman in a piece firmly determined to counter crime with iron fist. When the son -in -law of one of the richest naval manufacturers in the city is found in the waters of the Clyde river with a cut throat, the case is entrusted to Jimmy Dreghorn, the first Catholic detective under the Glasgow police, and to his partner Archie Mcdaid, corpulent and seraphic man of the Highlands

The investigations will prove to be more dangerous than expected and Dreghorn will have to deal with a past that he believed he had left behind and who returns to knock on his door overwhelmingly. Two close -knit detectives, from the lap methods and ready to lead the hands if necessary, a corpse that will reveal chilling crimes and a ruthless killer who stops in front of anything.

Sugar on the bones (Einaudi)

(Of Joe R. Lansdale; Exit date: June 17). Hap is now a married man. Brett is the best companion he could dream, even if he certainly doesn’t have an easy character. And even Leonard seems to have put his head right. This does not mean that they no longer go into the business of others. After all, it is the only thing that can do well.

When Minnie Polson addresses them to have help, Brett, not always diplomatic, makes the job skip. Not bad, there will be other cases. The same evening, however, a malicious fire reduces poor Minnie in a pile of ash. Driven by the sense of guilt, Hap, Leonard and Brett decide to find out what really happened.

The hunger of his heart (Neri Pozza)

(Of Antonella Ossorio; Exit date: June 24). It is 1908 when, in the Russian city of Samara, Alexe Popova is denounced by a woman who accuses her of trying to kill her husband. The investigations lead to discover over three hundred crimes that are attributed to her: the victims are all men and often used violence at the wives.