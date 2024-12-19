Yellowstone 5, the second part of the last season is out on Sky

Almost two years after the release of the first part, the second and final part of Yellowstone 5 arrives on Sky, the final season of the Paramount series created by Taylor Sheridan, who told at length the events of the Dutton family in their fight to defend the their ranch in Montana, a place to protect and cherish.

The Dutton family, led by Oscar winner Kevin Costner in the role of John Dutton, owner of this place now threatened by a looming modernity, returns to Sky for the last 6 episodes.

What Yellowstone 5 part 2 is about

In this second part of the fifth and final season, the series resumes from a tragic event that shocks the whole family. Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Kayce (Luke Grimes) begin investigating, determined to uncover the truth, with the help of Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). The clues about what happened seem to lead to Jamie doing everything he can to defend his position. The internal war between him and Beth will determine the future of the Dutton ranch.

In this final chapter of the series, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes in the roles of Beth, Jamie and Kayce Dutton respectively will take charge of the situation on the ranch, together with Rip Wheeler, the family’s trusted rancher, played by Cole Hauser.

The cast of Yellowstone 5

Much followed family saga by Paramount and created by Taylor Sheridan, the series stars along with Oscar winner Kevin Costner also Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes and Wes Bentley as John Dutton’s children (Beth, Kayce and Jamie respectively), as well as Cole Hauser , Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham and Wendy Moniz-Grillo. The fifth season also stars Forrie J. Smith, Jacki Weaver, Finn Little, Mo Brings Plenty, Dawn Olivieri, Piper Perabo and Q’orianka Kilcher.

Yellowstone is co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Executive producers are John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros and Keith Cox. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

When Yellowstone 5 part 2 comes out

The second part of the final season of Yellowstone 5 comes out on Friday 20 December exclusively on demand on Sky (broadcast on Sky Atlantic) and streaming only on NOW.

The trailer for Yellowstone 5

Below is the trailer in Italian for the fifth season – part 1 of Yellowstone.