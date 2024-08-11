Yes, it’s true, women are more predisposed than men to learn foreign languages.

Well yes, various scientific studies seem to confirm it: for the women It might be slightly simpler learn the foreign languages compared to men, probably due to a combination of biological, cognitive and socio-cultural factors. This partly explains why it is not uncommon to come across language courses, secondary schools with a linguistic focus or university courses in languages ​​that are attended predominantly by women. It is not a simple coincidence, but a slight predisposition for languages scientifically proven.

The issue, on the other hand, is complex and requires taking into account several elements. As in many other fields, in fact, determination, motivation and commitment play a fundamental role in language learning. However, let’s delve into some scientific evidence which support the thesis that it is easier for women to learn foreign languages.

Scientific evidence of female predisposition to language learning

Studies of neuroimaginga technique that allows you to visualize thebrain activity in real time, they showed how the women tend to use more areas of the brain compared to men during the process of language learning. In this regard, one study conducted in the 1995 he discovered that both the left and right hemisphere of the brain for language taskswhile men predominantly use only the left hemisphere. Furthermore, some research suggests that men estrogensfemale sex hormones, can promote thelearning and the verbal memorythanks to their neuroprotective effects.

A study of the Oxford University has demonstrated how women have a greater activation from the areas of the brain related to language. Another search for theNorthwestern University found that the girls develop the language skills before boysespecially in the early phase of thechildhood. This may explain why women tend to have better verbal skills and linguistic aptitude than men. Another study, conducted in 2000discovered that girls outnumber boys in tasks that require speed and accuracy in verbal production.

The cognitive performance differences between genders are therefore well documented: as a rule and on average, men excel in the ability to orient themselves and perceive space, while women excel in tasks of verbal memory, verbal fluency and speed of articulation.

Works to explore the topic in greater depth

