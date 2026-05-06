Yes, maybe it's the best season ever for a tennis player

Culture

Yes, maybe it’s the best season ever for a tennis player

Yes, maybe it’s the best season ever for a tennis player

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
White and green asparagus are the same plant, the difference depends on how they are grown
Yes, maybe it’s the best season ever for a tennis player
50 years ago the 1976 Friuli earthquake: how it changed emergency management in Italy