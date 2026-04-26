You’ll Go to Hell, the series about Japan’s most famous seer: the true story and when it comes out

A spiritual guide or a controversial figure bordering on manipulation? In any case, his name had a strong impact. “You’ll Go to Hell” is a Netflix product that adapts the story of one of the most discussed personalities of contemporary Japan for the small screen: Kazuko Hosoki. An ambitious biographical series, which spans over half a century of social changes, media success and critical areas, recounting the rise of a woman capable of dividing public opinion like few others.

The protagonist of the series is Erika Toda, who plays Kazuko Hosoki, flanked by Sairi Ito, who plays the role of the writer Minori Uozumi, a privileged observer of the story.

You’re Going to Hell: The True Story

A human and professional parable that spans decades of Japanese history, encountering personal ambition, the need for redemption and an ambiguous relationship with A human and professional parable that spans decades of Japanese history, encountering personal ambition, the need for redemption and an ambiguous relationship with power. The series traces the life of Kazuko Hosoki (born April 4, 1938) starting from the post-war years, when, in a context conditioned by economic difficulties and instability, she took her first steps trying to build a future for herself.

His climb is neither immediate nor linear. Before becoming a well-known face, he frequented nightlife environments and worked in contact with a reality of compromises and opportunities. It is precisely in this context that he hones that ability to read people (or convince them of being able to do so) which will become the hallmark of his career. Over time, he manages to establish himself on the Ginza scene, but the real turning point comes when his activity moves into the television spotlight. Here he builds a strong, almost intimidating, direct and unfiltered character, winning over the public but at the same time generating a heated debate. Her sentences, often drastic and without appeal, become famous, helping to create an aura of authority that leads her to dominate not only the small screen, but also the publishing market, with books reaching extraordinary circulations.

The most controversial side sees a woman accused of having built an empire by exploiting people’s fears, selling objects and services at high prices and leveraging beliefs linked to spirits and tradition. The criticism becomes increasingly insistent, as do the suspicions about links to unclear circles, fueled by the speed and extent of his rise.

In the series, acting as a counterpoint to this cumbersome figure is Minori Uozumi, the writer tasked with telling his life. Through their comparison the series builds a more intimate and layered portrait. A complex woman emerges, suspended between the need for control and fear of vulnerability, between the desire to be recognized and that of never showing weakness. Hosoki died on November 8, 2021 from respiratory failure, at the age of 83.

You’re Going to Hell: When It Comes Out on Netflix

The series “You’re Going to Hell” will be available worldwide on Netflix starting April 27, 2026.

You will go to hell: the Italian trailer

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