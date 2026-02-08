Young Sherlock: the official trailer for Guy Ritchie’s Prime series starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Fourteen years after A Game of Shadows, and sixteen years after Sherlock Holmes, the British director Guy Ritchie returns to tell the story of one of the most beloved characters in literature, but with an unprecedented or almost unprecedented perspective (who doesn’t remember Pyramid of Fear?): Prime Video in fact, shortly after releasing the first images and having revealed the release date and published the first teaser, has finally released the official trailer for Young Sherlock, the TV series which adapts the books of the contemporary writer Andrew Lane, who was obviously inspired by the legendary detective private created by Arthur Conan Doyle. Which this time will be played by an actor well known to young audiences, namely Hero Fiennes Tiffin, star of the sentimental film saga After. Here is the information available and, at the end, the teaser, the trailer in Italian and images from the set of Young Sherlock.

What Young Sherlock is about

With all the wit and charm of Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes features, Young Sherlock follows the origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved detective in an explosive reimagining of this iconic character’s early life. Sherlock Holmes is a disgraced young man, instinctive and without filters, who finds himself involved in a murder case that threatens his freedom. His first case will uncover an international conspiracy that will change his life forever. Set in 1870s Oxford, with forays abroad, the series reveals the early exploits of the young rebel, who is yet to become Baker Street’s most renowned resident.

The cast of Young Sherlock

The cast of Young Sherlock includes Dónal Finn (the Mat of the sadly canceled fantasy series The Wheel of Time) as future arch-enemy James Moriarty, Zine Tseng (The Three-Body Problem), Joseph Fiennes (the never-regretted Fred Waterford of The Handmaid’s Tale, and uncle of Hero Fiennes Tiffin), Natascha McElhone (Halo), Max Irons (Condor) and Colin Firth (The King’s Speech). Guy Ritchie is a director and executive producer. The series is written by Matthew Parkhill, who also acts as executive producer together with Dhana Gilbert, Marc Resteghini, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, Colin Wilson and co-executive producers Harriet Creelman and Steve Thompson. Motive Pictures led the physical production of Young Sherlock.

When Young Sherlock comes out

All 8 episodes of the series will be released exclusively on Prime Video on Wednesday 4 March 2026.

The teaser trailer for Young Sherlock

The Ypung Sherlock trailer

Pictures from the set of Young Sherlock