Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on Disney+: the trailer and when it comes out

Peter Parker’s journey to becoming a hero has begun. Disney+ announces Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Manthe Marvel Animation series about the origins and first steps of the web shooter. Here’s everything we know.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the trailer

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the voice cast

In the original version the voice cast includes Hudson Thames as Spider-Man, Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn and Charlie Cox as Daredevil. According to previews, there will also be Eugene Byrd in the role of Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song in the role of Nico Minoru, Kari Wahlgren in the role of May Parker and Zeno Robinson in the role of Harry Osborn.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man when he comes out

The 10 episode animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man debuts on Disney+ on January 29, 2025.

