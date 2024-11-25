Your Friends & Neighbors, the dramedy series with Jon Hamm arriving in 2025 and already renewed

The first season has yet to be released, which will arrive in 2025, but Apple TV+ has already announced the early renewal of the second season of Your Friends & Neighbors, the dramedy created by Jonathan Tropper (See, Warrior, Banshee) and starring and executive produced by the award Emmy Jon Hamm, best known for his character Don Draper in Mad Men.

The cast of Your Friends & Neighbors

In addition to Hamm, the series also stars Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Marie Gravitt and Donovan Colan.

Produced by Apple Studios and Tropper Ink, the series is created by bestselling author Jonathan Tropper, who serves as showrunner and executive producer under his deal with Apple TV+. Additionally, Jon Hamm serves as executive producer along with Connie Tavel and Craig Gillespie also directing episodes 1 and 2. The other episodes are directed by Stephanie Laing, Greg Yaitanes and Tropper.

What Your Friends & Neighbors is about

Andrew “Coop” Cooper (Jon Hamm) is a hedge fund manager still dealing with his recent divorce who, after being fired, falls into disgrace; To survive, he begins stealing from his neighbors’ homes in wealthy Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and deals hidden behind those lavish facades may be more dangerous than he ever imagined.

When Your Friends & Neighbors comes out

The first season of the series will be released on Apple TV+ on Friday 11 April 2025 with the first two episodes of the nine total, followed by one episode per week until 30 May. Of course, it is still unknown when season 2 will be released.