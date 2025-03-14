Your Friends & Neighbors, the trailer of the Dramedy series with Jon Hamm

Stra to come out the first season, but Apple TV+ has already announced the early renewal for the second season of Your Friends & Neighbors, the dramedy created by Jonathan Trueper (See, Warrior, Banshee) and played and executed by the Emmy Jon Hamm prize, famous especially for the character of Don Draper in Mad Men. Here are all the advances on the cast, plot and release date, and the official trailer in Italian of Your Friends & Neighbors.

The cast of Your Friends & Neighbors

In addition to Hamm, the series is also played by Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Marie Gravitt and Donovan Colan.

Produced by Apple Studios and by too much Ink, the series is created by the author of bestsellers Jonathan tooper, who holds the role of showrunner and executive producer as part of his agreement with Apple TV+. In addition, Jon Hamm is an executive producer together with Connie Tavel and Craig Gillespie here also at the direction of episodes 1 and 2. The other episodes are directed by Stephanie Laing, Greg Yainetes and too much.

What is your friends & Neighbors about

Andrew “Coop” Cooper (Jon Hamm) is a speculative funds manager still struggling with his recent divorce who, after being fired, falls out of compliance; To survive he begins to steal in the homes of his neighbors in the very rich Westmont Village, just to find that the secrets and business hidden behind those sumptuous facades could be more dangerous than he has ever imagined.

When Your Friends & Neighbors comes out

The first season of the series will be released on Apple TV+ on Friday 11 April 2025 with the first two episodes of the nine total, followed by one episode per week until May 30th. Of course it is not yet known when season 2 will come out.

Your Friends & Neighbors’ official trailer