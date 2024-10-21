You’re pregnant, I’ll fire you: this is how Diana saved her 1800 euro job





The job market sometimes knows how to apologize. And finally it’s good news. The Dutch multinational Randstad declared this publicly, after the investigation by uisjournal.com and Dossier MilanoToday. The story concerns Diana, 37 years old, a mother employed on rent at the Buzzi Children’s Hospital, the pediatric excellence in Milan: on 8 October Randstad renews her fixed-term contract, on the 10th she discovers that she is expecting a baby and communicates it , on the 14th they announce the revocation of the renewal because she is pregnant, on the 16th the agency and the hospital confirm the “dismissal” via email. On the evening of October 17, after the publication of our investigation with the dramatic phone call (the video in the link at the bottom of the article), the apologies arrived from Randstad and Buzzi Hospital. And the announcement that the role of health and social worker will be renewed.

Readmitted to work after the investigation by uisjournal.com and Dossier

Diana, who is divorced and lives alone with her first 14-year-old son, can thus keep her salary of 1800 euros a month. At least until December 31, 2024, the day the new contract expires. She will have a role compatible with the pregnancy. Then she will be supported until she is able to work and also during maternity leave. This was guaranteed by the head of institutional relations of the Dutch agency, during the meeting with the correspondent of Striscia la Notizia, Moreno Morello, who in the episode of Monday 21 October 2024 recounted our investigation (the full report at the bottom of this article).

It is a satisfaction to know that the articles on uisjournal.com and Dossier MilanoToday have saved a mother from economic despair. And that important entities today in the labor market, such as Randstad, and in public health, such as the Buzzi Hospital in Milan, are able to admit their own mistakes. But how many women in Italy have lost the renewal of their fixed-term contract because they were expecting a baby or due to illness or an accident? Or that perhaps they had to hide the pregnancy and have an abortion, so as not to lose their only salary? If you want, write me your stories at: [email protected]

Diana’s response to the phone: what to say in those moments

Diana, the fictitious name we chose, was quick to record the phone call with which she was dropped off at home. But also the cultural education that allowed her to immediately identify what was happening to her: “It’s discrimination against a pregnant woman,” she says on the phone. He then contacted the lawyer Domenico Tambasco, one of the leading experts in Italy on labor law. How many people, women or men, suffer in silence?

Diana, in the hospital where she works, rightly has the same duties and tasks as her other colleagues. Even if it was rented by an employment agency. The difference is that an employee with a permanent contract has the full right to keep her job, both in the event of illness and when she is on maternity leave. A fixed-term employee, like Diana, risks losing her only means of support. As would probably have happened to her too, if we hadn’t told her story.

Randstad: “Personal decision in conflict with our values”

This is one of the unwanted effects of Legislative Decree 81/2015, one of the rules that support the Jobs Act: the reform with which Matteo Renzi’s centre-left government canceled numerous protections, allowing private and public companies to hire workers for rent. A necessary shortcut, according to some, to circumvent the rule that for permanent contracts prohibits dismissal without just cause.

“You’re pregnant, I’ll fire you”: the full audio of the phone call – by F.Gatti

In this matter, the employment agency attributed responsibility to its manager, the human resources specialist who can be heard in the phone call: “We are certain – is Randstad’s response to questions from uisjournal.com – ​​that what happened represents an isolated case, attributable to a personal action clearly in contrast with our values”.

The Striscia la Notizia report and the hospital’s apologies

Just like Randstad, the Fatebenefratelli-Sacco health company, one of the most important in Italy on which Buzzi depends, also admits the error: “Before any other clarification – is the response to our request for comment – and in spirit that animates the Children’s Hospital, we can only apologize to the person mentioned in the article for what happened.”

The hospital, from what uisjournal.com understands, was however aware of the decision to leave the employee at home, since her pregnancy was not compatible with Diana’s assignment in the operating room (here is the audio of the phone call) . More than a personal action, it was therefore a concerted decision, despite Buzzi being a public company. “To guarantee the extension of the contract – the health company announced, after the publication of our investigation – in full respect of the health of the worker and the unborn child, a suitable placement will be evaluated together to continue collaborating in total safety”. Tell your story to uisjournal.com by writing to me at: [email protected]

The phone call from the employment agency: what Diana replies









