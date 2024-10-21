You're pregnant, I'll fire you: this is how Diana saved her 1800 euro job

Culture

You’re pregnant, I’ll fire you: this is how Diana saved her 1800 euro job

You’re pregnant, I’ll fire you: this is how Diana saved her 1800 euro job

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Stop using women as “ovens” but let’s simplify adoption
You’re pregnant, I’ll fire you: this is how Diana saved her 1800 euro job
The Winx return after 20 years with a new animated series: the trailer and when it comes out