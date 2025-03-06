Zelensky’s conditions for negotiations: “stop the bombs and release of prisoners”

Ukraine is ready to negotiate a peace agreement with Russia, but has its condition. This is the message that Volodymyr Zelensky has brought to European leaders gathered in extraordinary advice in Brussels. The Ukrainian president was welcomed with all honors and in a very warm way. All the heads of state and government got up in turn to get their hand on his entry into the meeting room to Europe Building. Giorgia Meloni also kissed him, as well as several other premier.

Everyone Must Ensure That Russia, The Sole Source of This War, Accepts the Need to End it. This can be proved by Two Forms of Silence: No Attacks on Energy and Other Civilian Infrastructure-A Troce for Missiles, Bombs, Long-Range Drones; No Military Operations in the Black Sea.

The coalition of the willing

Before the meeting Zelensky had also had three bilaterals, with the French president, Emmanul Macron, with the Austrian chancellor, Christian Stocker, and with the new Belgian premier, the latter two anxious to show their support for the country. The most important bilateral, however, was the one with Macron with whom he agreed on a meeting on March 11 “of the military representatives of the countries willing to make greater efforts to guarantee reliable security in the context of the end of this war”, wrote Zelensky on X.

This is the so -called coalition of the willing ready to make available in the future of the military for a peace contingent, an idea launched by Macron and the British Premier Keir Starmer, to whom several European countries have already joined. But not Italy. “We coordinated our positions and the next steps”, wrote the Ukrainian leader on social media, adding that there is “a clear shared and absolutely clear vision that a real and lasting peace is possible with cooperation between Ukraine, all of Europe and the USA”.

I Had a Meeting with French president @EMMANUELMACRON On the Sidelines of the European Council Meeting Toray in Brussels. The Thanked Emmanuel for His Clear and Principled Stance in Support of Ukraine and the Need for New, More Substantial Steps to Protect Our Entire Europe

Zelensky’s conditions

And on the steps to reach this lasting peace Zelensky focused on his speech to the 27 leaders of state and government. “Ukraine is not only ready to take the necessary steps for peace, but also proposes the steps to be taken,” he said, after having announced the resumption of the negotiations directed with the United States of Donald Trump, who had stopped abruptly after the quarrel to the White House.

For the leader of Kiev first of all, it must be assured that Russia, “the only cause of this war, accept the need to end it”. And this can be demonstrated with two “easy to establish and monitor” actions which are first of all “the ban on attacking energy and civil infrastructures”, and the acceptance of a “respite for missiles, bombs and long -range drones”. Then the Ukrainian leader asks for a “truce on the water, or no military operation in the Black Sea”.

Zelensky demands a demonstration of Vladimir Putin’s good faith, and and “the liberation of prisoners can be a means of establishing basic trust”, and returns to reiterate that for a “full and fair” solution of the conflict it serves “a global agreement on security guarantees”. And this is the thorniest point to be resolved with Trump, and in which an agreement on the exploitation by the United States of a part of the Ukrainian deposits of rare lands could be decisive.

Take pressure on Russia

Zelensky then urged his allies to argue that “any issue relating to Ukraine’s security should be resolved with the participation of Ukraine”, as well as “any question relating to the safety of the entire Europe should be resolved with your participation”.

The Ukrainian leader then also congratulated the presentation of the Rearm Europe plan, and also thanked for the approval of the last package of penalties against Russia, the sixteenth, because, he said, “we must continue to press”. And in this sense, a 17th also hoped for this, claiming that “sanctions should remain in force until Russia interrupt occupation”. Beyond the handshakes, however, European support to the country will not be simple, especially with a disengagement from the United States. And with the unit of the twenty -seven that is endangered by the Hungarian Viktor Orban.