Zootropolis 2, when it comes out streaming on Disney+

It won the Bafta Award for Best Animated Film and broke box office records, becoming the most successful Motion Picture Association (MPA) animated film ever, with $1.85 billion globally. It also ranked as the eighth highest-grossing film of all time and the #1 box office title in the United States in 2025. We’re talking about Zootopia 2the Walt Disney Animation Studios film written by Jared Bush and directed by Bush himself and by Byron Howard which boasts the single “Zoo”, performed by Shakira, and a majestic original soundtrack composed by Michael Giacchino.

Here’s everything you need to know – from the trailer to the release date – to prepare for watching.

Zootopia 2, the trailer

Zootropolis 2, the plot and the Italian cast

In the film Walt Disney Animation Studios Zootopia 2rookie cops Judy Hopps (voice of Ilaria Latini) and Nick Wilde (voice of Alessandro Quarta) find themselves on the trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voice of Max Angioni) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal city upside down. To solve the case, the two, undercover, are forced to venture into new and unexpected areas of the city, where their continued collaboration is tested like never before.

Zootopia 2, the poster

Zootropolis 2, when it comes out

The film debuts on Disney+ on March 11, 2026.