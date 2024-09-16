1.2 billion Chinese have only 100 surnames: how is this possible and which are the most common?

According to estimates, in Italy there would be between 300 thousand and 400 thousand surnames different, compared to a population of just over 59 million people. In Chinasince they live there 1.37 billion individualswe could therefore expect a few million different surnames. Instead, this is not the case at all, on the contrary: according to the Chinese Ministry of Public Security, there would be just 6.150. In particular, the85% of Chineseequal to approximately 1.2 billion individualswould only share one of about 100 surnames and, going into even more detail, the 30% approximately 430 million people of the population would have their surname Wang, There, Zhang, Liu or That. So let’s talk about only 5 surnames (the most widespread) for almost a third of China’s inhabitants. To make an off-scale comparison, in the United States the surnames would be approximately 6.3 million against a population of around 330 million individuals. The reasons The reason why in China, on the other hand, surnames are so few is that they are of a historical, linguistic, socio-cultural and even technological nature.

Why do Chinese people have so few surnames?

There are several reasons why there are so few surnames in China. Here they are: