10 English words that we invented in Italy or that we use in the wrong way

THE’English it is a language that now pervades our daily lives: from social media to films, from songs to work terminology. Many now English words or of English-speaking origin have entered theItalian daily use. However, several of these are used completely wrongand some were even created by us, despite not existing in English, influenced by their use in spoken language or by improper translations. This article explores ten of these words, explaining how they should be used correctly to avoid making a fool of themselves.

1. Smartworking

Many will be surprised to find that “smartworking” is a word that does not exist in English. It sounds like an English word, but it’s not. In English you can’t say “I do smartworking”: “I do smartworking”. The real English expression is “I work from home”. It’s fine to use it among Italians, since Covid the expression has become consolidated, but it’s equally important to know that it’s not English.

2. Internship

The problem of the word “internship” is that it can refer to both an English and a French word. We tend to use its French meaning (staʒ)used as a synonym for “internship”, confusing it with the English one. In English, however, pronounced (ˈsteɪdʒ)means “stage/raised platform” on which someone performs or speaks, or “phase” of a process. To indicate work-related training experience, the term “internship”.

3. Lofts

In Italian we use “lofts” to indicate a modern and spacious apartment, often with an industrial design, located on the top floor of an important building. In English, “lofts” refers generically to one space under the roofan attic or a mezzanine, without luxury implications. The same goes for “attic”, which translated as “attic”, also indicates an attic. To indicate a luxury penthouse, the corresponding English term is “penthouse”.

4. Tuxedo

In Italian, “tuxedo” is the name of an elegant male suit, usually black. In English, “tuxedo” means “smoking” and the dress is called “tuxedo” or simply “tux”.

5. Fashion

This will surprise you, because in Italy it is often used as an adjective: “That is a very person fashion”. “Fashion” in English can be a noun “The fashion industry” or a verb “to fashion“, what does it mean “create, model, build something”. It is therefore incorrect to say in English “she’s a fashion woman”. The correct adjective is “fashionable”: “She’s a very fashionable woman”.

6. Tops

In addition to indicating the upper part of an item of clothing, in Italian we often use “top” as an exclamation or positive comment in response to someone doing or saying something extraordinary, as a reaction to a video, if we taste a delicious dish. But that’s not how the word is used in English, which is never used as a compliment or exclamation, or at least not on its own. He always comes accompanied by another wordfor example “He’s one of the top singers of all time”: “he is one of the best singers of all time”. But if we wanted to use just one word to express the same meaning, English offers us many possibilities, and “top” is not among them.

7. Trends

From us, In Italian, “trend” is used as a synonym for “fashion” or “passing phenomenon,” particularly referring to temporary fads, such as those related to clothing or social media trends. However, in English “trend” has a broader meaning and indicates any “trend” or “orientation” that follows a specific directionwhich can apply to sectors such as economics, technology or social, without being linked to the idea of ​​”temporary” that the term often has in Italian.

8. Feedback

In Italian, we use “feedback” to mean a “comment” or opinion on a specific topic. It is common to ask someone to “give a feedback” about a project, meaning an evaluation. In English, however, “feedback” represents more than a single comment: it is a set of ongoing observations and reactions that help improve a process or product over time. For example, in an English work context, one may request the “feedback” For monitor the progress of a projectand is often an iterative process rather than a single opinion.

9. Location

In Italian, many use “location” to indicate a special or evocative place, especially an event venue or a location cinematic, like a film set. In English it has a much more generic meaning: it simply indicates a “position” or “place,” without any special connotation. without the glamorous meaning it has acquired in Italy.

10. Managers

In Italian, “manager” is used to generically indicate a manager or an important figure within a company. However, in English the term has a more specific connotation: a “manager” is someone responsible for managing a teamparticular resources or activities. It does not necessarily imply a high hierarchical position, but rather a role with operational responsibilities. For example, a “sales manager” is responsible for managing sales, but may still have superiors to report to. In Italy, however, “manager” can also be used for broader leadership roles, helping to create an image different from the original English one.