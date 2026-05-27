Two quick notes, the interview with Zerocalcare: "The permanent position? I think about it every day. Today, at 40, we need parents to take out a mortgage"

Zerocalcare returns to scratch with his unmistakable narrative voice in “Due Spicci”, the new Netflix original series created, written and directed by the Roman cartoonist. Produced by Movimenti Production (part of Banijay Kids & Family) in collaboration with BAO Publishing, the work will arrive on the platform on May 27th, but it has already attracted the first crowd last Sunday at the Circus Maximus, during the “INSERT DUE SPICCI” event dedicated to fans.

The plot: the quest of Zero and Cinghiale

At the center of the narrative we find Zero and the inseparable Boar grappling with an unprecedented challenge: managing a small restaurant. What begins as an attempt at stability quickly turns into a maze of complications. Economic problems, personal misunderstandings and the pressure of a daily life that gives no respite put the protagonists to the test.

“Two pennies”: the trailer and when the new Zerocalcare series comes out

Generational analysis: “Without help we do nothing”

On the sidelines of the presentation, Zerocalcare offered a bitter reflection on the condition of forty-year-olds today, underlining how the series is imbued with meaning. “We are a generation that has not had the opportunity to emancipate ourselves either economically or emotionally from our parents,” declared the author. “Most of us, today, at 40, still need to ask our parents to take out a mortgage. The older generations were decidedly more structured.”

A gap that is not only financial, but which touches the chords of individual maturity. Despite greater introspection, the concrete result does not seem to change: “We are super aware, but this great awareness has been of little use to me in my life.” The wait for May 27th marks a new chapter for Italian animation, ready once again to question itself on what it really means to seek one’s place in the world.