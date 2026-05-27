Brussels speeds up Kiev’s entry into the EU, but the League opposes: "We are against it, it would be enormous damage"

The European Union accelerates the entry of Ukraine and Moldova and the League immediately gets in the way. According to the specialist newspaper Euractiv, which cites a senior official of the EU executive, on 16 June the European Commission will propose the opening of the first “cluster” of negotiating chapters for Kiev’s membership, so that the summit of EU leaders, scheduled for 18-19 June, can express its opinion on the proposal.

The process of bringing Ukraine into the EU (and Hungary’s vetoes)

The “clusters” are the macro-areas in which the negotiating chapters are grouped to align the candidate countries with European standards. Ukraine applied for membership of the European Union on 28 February 2022 and received candidate country status in June of the same year. A year later the EU formally started accession negotiations. According to Brussels, Ukraine “has already met the conditions” to open three clusters (out of a total of six).

However, the process is long and tortuous. Until recently, Hungary led by Viktor Orbán (known for his conciliatory stance towards Moscow) used his veto power to block Kiev’s entry into the European club, but his successor Peter Magyar proved ready to negotiate. According to Euractiv, the new Hungarian prime minister could give the green light to the resumption of negotiations, provided however that the EU funds for Hungary’s democratic retreat which are currently frozen are released.

The note from the League: “Absolutely against any hypothesis of membership”

Now, however, it is the Northern League that is categorically saying “no” to Kiev’s entry. “The League – we read in the press release – is absolutely against any hypothesis of Ukraine joining the European Union. In addition to not having the necessary requirements, which other countries have or are about to obtain after years of work, Kiev in the EU would represent economic and social damage of enormous proportions”. The League does not appear to be able to block the accession process at the moment, but the timing of the stop represents a clear political signal aimed at both voters and government allies.