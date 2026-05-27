"My love battle": Imma Battaglia recounts her life dedicated to activism in a book

There is a common thread that links the iron discipline of a Southern family to the determination necessary to lead the first Italian Pride events. That thread is the life of Imma Battaglia, a central figure of national civil activism, who returns to tell her story in the book “My battle of love”, out next May 29th from the publisher Castelvecchi.

Written together with the journalist Roberta Savona, the volume (260 pages) is not just a biography, but a historical fresco that starts from the private dimension to become collective. The story starts from Portici, where the author grows up in a domestic context marked by rigid rules. It is precisely within those walls that the desire to undermine the pre-established order germinates, giving voice to a “difference” which, at the time, did not yet have a defined name.

The memoir analyzes the delicate transition from individual awareness to public presence, retracing the key moments that marked the history of rights in Italy: the first spontaneous mobilizations; the birth and evolution of the LGBTQ+ movement; the organization of Pride events, from acts of defiance to large mass events; the arrival in the institutions and the political work for the recognition of civil unions.

The book is already available for pre-order and promises to be one of the most anticipated releases of the spring publishing season. The author of the work together with Imma Battaglia is Roberta Savona, a journalist and press officer who has been a point of reference in the capital’s cultural communication for years. Born in Puglia but Roman by adoption, Savona has built her career by moving between the journalistic account of socio-cultural phenomena and the promotion of artistic realities, with a specific vocation for the world of theatre. In this volume, his pen helps to outline the profile of an unprecedented battle, filtering political activism through a more intimate and reflective narrative.