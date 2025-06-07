10 words invented by Italian writers

There are many more than 10 in reality the words we commonly use and that have been invented as neologisms – or pre -existing words spread throughout the Belpaese – by Italian writers and poets. From Dante Alighieri to Ennio Flaiano passing through Gabriele D’Annunzio, we see 10 terms coined in the literary field and become daily today, such as “harassing”, “Bolgia” and “Paparazzo”. The phenomenon through which new words are invented, known as onomaturgyhas been the subject of study by linguists such as Bruno Miglioriniwhich analyzed the impact of these neologisms on the Italian language.

Harassing

Derived from Latin harassmentthis term was introduced by Dante Alighieri in the Divine comedy He uses it to describe something annoying or irritating. This adjective was certainly a term already widespread at the time of the high poet, but it is thanks to him that he has acquired popularity, given the important use that is made of it in the songs of hell and in those of Paradise.

Cure

Coined Dante Alighierithe term “inurbars” indicates the transfer from the countryside to the city, a term still relevant in the urban context. We find it attested in singing 26 of Purgatory.

It is not otherwise stupid to be upset / Lo Montanaro, and rimando, / when rough and Salvatico inads.

Bolt

This is a term used by Dante Alighieri to indicate each of the ten pits in which the eighth circle of hell is divided. The word is of Gallic origin, “bulgia“(Or Sacco, Otre), from which the ancient French derives”bage“(Suitcase, bag, bag) that arrives in Italy in the forms”Bulza“,”bulgia“. In addition to spreading with the meaning relating to the structure of hell, it is used extensively to indicate a place of sin, of suffering and also assumes today’s meaning of a place full of people, confusion, disorder, but also crowding, bald.

Sandwich

The term “sinking” is the Italianization of the English term sandwichintroduced by Gabriele D’Anuzio during the “linguistic purification” operation implemented in the fascist twenty years. The term is inspired by the word “weave”.

Championship

Also this very famous term, which indicates the tricolor stripes worn by the winners of the Italian championship, was coined by Gabriele D’Annunzio. The story dates back to 1925, when Vate wanted to apply this coat of arms to the uniform worn by the Italians in a football match organized during the occupation of the river.

Aircraft

It was always D’Annunzio, notoriously passionate about aviation, who introduced the term “aircraft”, calling him as follows: “That he goes and speaks to fly with sails”. For the Abruzzo poet it was a perfect term to indicate the new means of transport that was invented in the early twentieth century. In 1910, during a conference he explains the reasons in detail: «The word is light, fluid, quick; It does not cheat the tongue and does not attach the teeth; Easy to pronounce, having a certain fònic similarity with the common vehicle, it can be adopted by the cultured and uncultivated “.

Ecepose

He was the poet Giacomo Leopardi to introduce this term To describe an impetuous or sudden exit. In the past it was used less frequently than “breaking”, but precisely for this authors like Leopardi they chose it to make the idea of ​​a strong and sudden action even more intense.

Lover

The spread of this term is also due to Giacomo Leopardi. This verb derives directly from the Latin incumberewhich in turn refers to the verb cobblethat is, literally “lie”. It is a term that indicates an imminent threat or an overwhelming presence; For example “the danger of a war, of famine”.

Paparazzo

This term spread all over the world was borrowed by the writer and screenwriter Ennio Flaiano from the name of a character of the film The Dolce Vita by Federico Fellini. Over time, this term has become synonymous with an intrusive and disrespectful photographer.

Inciucio

Also this term, entered fully in everyday language throughout the peninsula, was released thanks to Ennio Flaiano. The term, originally Neapolitan, indicates an sub -shaft agreement. Today it is often used also in the political field.