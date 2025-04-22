5 days of national mourning for Pope Francis proclaimed: what it means and the measures provided

In Italy they will be in force 5 days of national mourning for the death of Pope Francis From tomorrow 22 April until the funeral will be held Saturday 26 April On the churchyard of the Basilica of San Pietro in the Vatican: the decision was made today by the Council of Ministers and will be foreseen Special measures throughout the country. The commitments of the public authorities (with the exception of those for charity) will be canceled and sporting events such as Serie A matches will be interrupted, but the activities of public offices and ceremonies will take place for April 25.

What the national mourning for the death of Pope Francis entails: the measures provided

National mourning does not have a special law that regulates it, but is established on a case -by -case basis by the government in office. Once proclaimed this, it provides that the Flags of all public buildings are exhibited at half -auctionwhile those inside are decorated with two strips of black veil. At the disposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, even to foreign diplomatic or consular representatives in Italy it can be requested to hoist the national flags at half auction. As for the public authoritiesthese will have to Delete all their social commitments with the exception of charity events. The national mourning day is not considered a non -working day, so the closing of public schools or offices is not expected, even if it can be established a minute of silence. Southern Minister Nello Musumeci also announced that All football matches will be suspended on Saturday 26 Aprilincluding those of Serie A. The ceremonies for the Liberation Day of April 25 will instead take place normally, in the name of sobriety.

When national mourning is established

What are the opportunities for which national mourning is proclaimed is another question that depends on the sensitivity of the government in office. National mourning comes proclaimed in the case of the disappearance of personality of the highest importance or following disasters or natural disasters Particularly serious: for example, one day of national mourning was observed for the victims of the earthquake in Abruzzo in 2009, for those caused by the collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa in 2018 or by the floods in Emilia-Romagna of 2023. As for a pope, the last to be honored with the national mourning was John Paul II in 2005, for which the days in all were three.