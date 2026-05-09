7 punctuation errors, from ellipses to semicolons: examples and correct forms

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Punctuation seems like a minimal detail of Italian grammar, almost invisible, but it is one of the most influential elements clarity, pace and credibility of a text. All it takes is a misplaced comma or a sign used “at random” to change the meaning of a sentence. Many errors go unnoticed because they “sound natural”, but do not follow the logic of the language. Understanding how signs work is not useful for writing rigidly, but for making the text more precise, readable and coherent. After all, punctuation is not decoration: it is structure of meaning.

Punctuation: the 7 mistakes we make without realizing it

The comma between subject and verb

It is one of the most widespread errors. In Italian subject and verb are not separated with a comma: writing “Maria, she has arrived” breaks a fundamental syntactic link. The correct form is linear: “Mary has arrived”. The comma here creates a pause that the grammar doesn’t justify. It is a very common mistake because, in speech, we often pause naturally exactly where it shouldn’t be put in writing. Punctuation does not photograph every hesitation of the voice, but it serves to organize the syntactic structure of the sentence.

Commas used “with feeling”

Using commas just because it “sounds good” is a common habit. The problem is that a comma doesn’t just serve to catch your breath: it serves to separate syntactically different elements of the sentence. The comma is one of the ways to indicate the coordination: for example “Mario and Alessia go to the lake, eat together and take a boat ride”. The sentence “they eat together” is coordinated with the main sentence “Mario and Alessia go to the lake” and the comma signals this link.

Furthermore, it is used for engraved, lists And subordinate clauses. For example in the case “After arriving at the lake, Mario and Alessia took a boat ride”, the subordinate clause (temporal in this case) is graphically separated from the main clause by a comma. Or in “Mario and Alessia, as everyone knows, love going to the lake” the portion of text between the two commas is the aside, which can also be graphically indicated between two dashes or round brackets.

If we use it only by intuition, we risk breaking the text into less than logical points or create ambiguity.

The forgotten final point

In digital texts the final point often disappears, but remains essential. It is useful for close the thought and give order. Without a period, the sentence remains suspended and unclear. Of course, there are contexts in which the final point can be omitted, for example in very brief titles, labels or lists. But in a continuous text, the final point is an indispensable signal. Not wearing it often gives the impression of carelessnesseven when the content is good.

The colon used at random

The colons are not meant to give emphasis, but to introduce explanations, examples, consequences or lists. “I have a problem: I didn’t study” works. “I bought: apples and pears” no, because what follows the colon is not a clarification, a direct consequence or an example of what precedes them. Their value is strong and precise: they mark an opening towards something that clarifies, expands or demonstrates what comes first. If we use them randomly, the text loses sharpness.

The semicolon overlooked

The semicolon is rarely used or used badly. It actually has a clear role: it separates sentences connected but autonomouswith an intermediate pause between comma and period. “I studied a lot; the exam worried me” is correct. It is not an embellishment but a structural choice.

The use of a strong pause can make sense especially in very complex periods, in fact it helps to bring order between coordinates, subordinates and paragraphs. For example “Today’s meeting was extremely productive: we analyzed the sales data for the first quarter, which look very good; discussed the new marketing strategies for next month; finally, defined the budget, which will not be very high, for the advertising campaign.”

The overused ellipsis

The dots indicate interruption or hesitationbut they are often overused. The mistake consists in the attempt to reproduce the pauses of the spoken language, but the effect is only to make the text uncertain or emphatic for no reason. “I don’t know… maybe…” can work in speech, but in writing “I don’t know… maybe” is much better. In this way the hesitation of the person pronouncing the sentence is maintained on a graphic level, but there is no redundancy. In an informative text, overuse reduces accuracy.

Another typical mistake, especially when writing on social media or instant messaging apps, is the use of only two or more than three points. This is an error because conventionally the ellipses are rendered graphically using three juxtaposed points “…”.

Quotation marks and punctuation out of place

Quotation marks frequently create doubts, especially in relation to where the period should be placed, whether inside or outside them. Usually the point is placed outside the quotesunless you are quoting an entire period and want to emphasize the conclusion of the quote.

Take the following examples: “He said, ‘I’ll be right there.’” is correct, as is «The director called our work ‘an unexpected success’».

How to avoid mistakes: tips and tricks

The most effective way to avoid making mistakes is to change perspective: not to ask yourself where to “pause”, but what function does each sign have. Punctuation organizes the meaning: the comma separates, the colon explains, the period closes. A good final check is to read the sentence aloud and then ask yourself whether the punctuation follows the logic of the sentence, not just the rhythm. This is where you see the difference between spontaneous writing and truly careful writing.

Punctuation affects clarity, tone and authority. A correct text reads better and conveys greater precision. It’s not an aesthetic detail: it is the scaffolding of the sentence. Even good content can lose strength if the signs don’t work.