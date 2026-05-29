The TV series to watch on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend has arrived but the usual dilemma of what to watch in streaming returns. If you don’t know how to orient yourself in Netflix’s vast catalogue, here are some of the TV series not to be missed this weekend at the end of May 2026. There are two great returns and also a film saga to catch up on from the beginning.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

If you love crime: “How good girls kill”

The second season of “How Good Girls Kill,” the crime series starring Wednesday star Emma Myers, has just arrived on Netflix. After the success of the first chapter – even if we didn’t particularly like it – it is right to give the continuation of this story a chance.

Pip (Emma Myers) has solved the Andie Bell case and is determined to undo the damage and stay away from any further investigations. But as Max Hastings’ trial approaches, Connor’s brother Jamie suddenly disappears and she races against time to find him.

How Good Girls Kill: The Review

How Good Girls Kill 2: the trailer

If you like dramedy series about friendship: “The Four Seasons”

Those who, however, want a mix between comedy and drama series can opt for “The Four Seasons”. The second season has just been released on Netflix but the advice, for those who have never seen it, is to watch this series from the beginning.

The Four Seasons is a touching and hilarious tribute to long-term relationships and explores the highs, lows and humor of friendships and loves that stand the test of time. The cast includes Tina Fey, Will Forte and many others.

The Four Seasons: the review

The Four Seasons 2: the trailer

To catch up on: the Enola Holmes saga because the third film is about to arrive

The third Enola Holmes film debuts on Netflix on July 1st and this is the right time to catch up on all the films in the saga starring Milly Bobby Brown.

We are in England, in 1884. Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) wakes up on her sixteenth birthday to discover that her mother has disappeared. After a carefree childhood, Enola suddenly ends up under the tutelage of brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), both intent on sending her to a “proper” school for young ladies. But she decides to rebel and runs away from home to go to London in search of her mother.

After being involved in a mystery about a young Lord on the run, Enola becomes a super sleuth, surpassing her brother in skill.

Enola Holmes 3: what to expect