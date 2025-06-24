84m²: the new South Korean film to keep an eye on on Netflix

What if the purchase of your first home, after years of sacrifices, became a nightmare? To imagine this scenario is Netflix who in July offers the public a new Made film in Korea ready to glue the screen. What’s talking about? Of a sale that is transformed into a real economic disaster and beyond. But we enter more detail to find out what awaits us from the new film written and directed by Kim Tae-Joon, the same name behind the success of Jung_E, who will surely make people talk a lot.

84m²: the plot of the film

The story told by the film is that of a South Korean man who after years of work and savings can afford his first home. So he decides to buy an apartment. What, however, does not open is that this purchase that seemed like a dream will prove to be a real psychological nightmare as well as a financial ruin for him. How will this crisis face?

84m²: who is in the cast

The cast of the film is composed of Kang Ha-Neul (the competitor number 388, Kang Dae-Ho in Squid Game), Yeom Hye -ran (The Glory), SEO Hyun-Woo (Flower of Evil).

84m²: when it comes out on Netflix

84m² arrives on Netflix on July 18, 2025.

84m²: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wk19yalyu1e