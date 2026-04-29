How to make your smartphone last longer: 4 tips (from the battery to the memory) so you don’t change it right away

Every year, smartphone manufacturers offer us new models which, although introducing interesting improvements, do not always represent such a qualitative leap as to justify the replacement of a device that is still perfectly functional. Changing your phone every two or three years, driven more by marketing than by real necessity, is something perfectly avoidable as long as you do some maintenance on your device. Yes, the good news is that with some precautions it is possible extend the life of your smartphonewith concrete advantages for both the wallet and the environment.

The production of each device consumes precious resources – rare earths, energy, water – and generates so-called electronic waste WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) once these devices reach their end of life. Slowing down the pace of replacement is therefore a gesture that has a real impact on sustainability. In this article we will see what we can do in practice to delay, as much as possible, the replacement of the smartphone.

Preserve the battery

There drums it is probably the most critical component to monitor. Experts indicate that keep it between 20% and 80% chargedavoiding both full discharge down to 0% and full charging up to 100%, significantly prolongs its longevity.

This happens because lithium-ion batteries, the technology used in all modern smartphones, suffer a chemical stress greater at the ends of the charging cycle. Charging your phone all night, for example, can accelerate degradation over time. The latest iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel models offer optimized charging features that allow you to set a maximum limit of 80%eliminating the need to manually unplug the device. Equally important is avoiding extreme temperatures: Apple, Google and Samsung recommend keeping the device between 17°C and 22°C, as prolonged exposure to heat – above 35°C – can permanently reduce battery capacity.

Protect your device

Physically protect your phone it is another fundamental step to make it last longer. Although modern devices are built with increasingly resistant glass and enjoy waterproof certifications, they remain vulnerable to falls. A custody and one protective film for the screen they represent a minimal investment that can avoid costly damage later.

It should not be overlooked either regular cleaning: The charging port and speaker grills accumulate dust and lint, which, over time, can cause connection or audio problems. A microfiber cloth, a wooden toothpick and a disinfectant wipe are all we need for proper maintenance.

Manage memory intelligently

Even the internal memory management affects performance. When storage space runs out, the processor (the CPU) and working memory (the RAM) have to work less efficiently, slowing down the entire system. Moving photos and videos to cloud storage services like iCloud or Google Drive, using streaming apps for music, and eliminating heavy games are simple but effective strategies to make your device last longer.

Repair damaged components

Before thinking about a new purchase, it’s worth it evaluate the repair of a component that doesn’t work anymore. Replacing the battery, repairing a broken screen or fixing a chipped camera glass costs significantly less than buying a new device, and returns the phone to performance close to the original one.