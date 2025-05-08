A British Horror Story: the story of Fred and Rose West: Netflix’s new Docuuerie True Crime: the plot

Netflix proposes a new chapter of the “A British Horror Story” vein with “Fred and Rose West”, in an exciting three -episode documentary that reconstructs, through unpublished police movies and audio recordings never listened to before, the story of the most heinous marriage of British criminal history. The series, directed by Dan Dewsbury for Blink Films, brings to the screen the exclusive interviews to the families of the victims and retraces the investigation that brought to light the bodies of twelve young women buried in the houses of Cromwell Street, in Gloucester.

In British Horror Story, the story of Fred and Rose West: the plot

The three episodes unfold in chronological order: in the first episode “Fred”: we see the arrest of Frederick West and his first interrogation, who rotate around the disappearance of his daughter Heather. Fred initially denies each charge, but under the pressure of the investigators, disturbing details on his past and at the first victims emerge; In the second episode “Rose”, the attention shifts to the relationship between Fred and Rosemary, a union made of violence, abuse and criminal complicity. The investigators understand that the husband did not act alone and begin to suspect his wife, until then considered a simple spectator; In the third episode “The process” The search widens beyond Cromwell Street and reveals new were hidden. The active role of Rosemary in the atrocities committed, while the families of the victims, for the first time interviewed, tells light, tell their strazio and the long wait for truth and justice.

In each chapter, the police films return the atmosphere of the early nineties, when the agents of the County of Gloucestershire made the horror buried under the axes of the floor and in the garden of the couple emerge. Their direct testimonies are alternating with the words of relatives and allow to reconstruct the investigative process that led to the incrimination of Fred (who took his life in prison in 1995) and the sentence of the life imprisonment of Rosemary, still held.

In British Horror Story, the story of Fred and Rose West: when it comes out on Netflix

The three -episode documentary “in British Horror Story: the story of Fred and Rose West” is distributed by Netflix on Wednesday 14 May 2025.

In British Horror Story, the story of Fred and Rose West: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qx18_kdhddg