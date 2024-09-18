A ‘climate refugee’ cat could win a European (film) award

Even a cat can be a refugee, a climate refugee to be precise, and be forced to leave their country to escape the damage caused by Climate Change. This is the case of the protagonist of Flow, one of the five finalists for the European Parliament’s Lux film prize. The nominations were announced at a press conference in Strasbourg by the vice-president of the Chamber, Sabine Verheyen (EPP), and the chair of the Committee on Culture, Nela Riehl (Greens).

The finalists

Flowby Latvian director Gints Zilbalodis, is an animated film about a hero, Cat, who finds refuge on a boat with other animals, despite his solitary nature. It is a silent film, set in a post-apocalyptic context, Cat and his companions must team up despite their differences. Together, they will navigate through mystical flooded landscapes and face the challenges and dangers of adapting to a new world. The director said he was “very proud” that his was “the first Latvian film to be nominated for the Lux Prize”.

Animalby Greek director Sofia Exarchou, examines the unseen side of the tourist entertainment industry through the daily lives of the people who work there. In an all-inclusive island resort during the high season, the entertainment staff work tirelessly and endure demanding working hours, showing a brave face.

Dahomeyby French director Mati Diop, is a documentary about the restitution of 26 royal treasures from the Kingdom of Dahomey to the Republic of Benin, nearly 130 years after their theft by French colonial troops. Students at the University of Abomey-Calavi discuss how to deal with this homecoming.

Interceptedby Ukrainian-Canadian director Oksana Karpovych, is a documentary about the destruction caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the lives of those who resist and rebuild the country. Telephone conversations intercepted by Ukrainian secret services between Russian soldiers and their families and friends in Russia reveal the cruelty and dehumanizing power of war. The film’s French producer, Pauline Tran Van Lieu, emphasized “the courage of the director and of all Ukraine.”

Julie Keeps Quietby Belgian director Leonardo van Dijl, is a drama film that tells the story of a tennis star whose life revolves around the game. When her coach is investigated for abuse of position and is suddenly suspended, the players at the club are encouraged to speak out. However, Julie decides to keep quiet. According to the director, the main meaning of this film would be to see ourselves in Julie as everyone decides, sometimes, to keep quiet.

The reactions

“European cinema reflects the challenges and hopes of our society. Films offer powerful perspectives on pressing issues such as women’s rights, climate change, our history and the war in Ukraine. They open important conversations and invite us to see the world through different lenses,” said Vice-President Verheyen. “Cinema is a means of expression that transcends spatial, economic and social divides. Cinema is for everyone,” echoed Culture Committee Chair Riehl. The presentation of the films was also attended by the Mayor of Strasbourg, Jeanne Barseghian, who said that “the prize is not just a reward, but an invitation to travel across Europe from our armchairs.”

How it works

The Lux Prize is a film prize awarded annually by the European Parliament to a European film. The aim of the prize is to promote dialogue and engagement between politicians and the public through cinema and to support the circulation of European co-productions within the Union. The Lux Prize has helped promote European films that have reached a wider audience thanks to the prize, supporting their subtitling and distribution. The nominated films address important issues, speak out for European values ​​and raise awareness of social issues such as mental health, poverty, climate change, LGBT+ rights and gender equality.

The verdict in April

The winner of the Lux Audience Award is chosen 50 percent by EU citizens and 50 percent by MEPs. A platform to evaluate the nominated films will be open from 18 September until April 2025. The winner will be announced in April during a ceremony at the European Parliament in Brussels, attended by representatives of the finalist films. Between September 2024 and April 2025, the Parliament will organise free screenings and debates on the films together with MEPs.