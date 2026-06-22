A green dot is arriving on Whatsapp that immediately reveals who is online: how to deactivate it

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Understand if someone is online at WhatsApp it could soon get a lot easier. The famous Meta messaging platform is actually testing a new one green dot which signals when a person is actually active. The novelty does not introduce new functions, but changes the way in which information that many users frequently consult during conversations is shown.

This is a seemingly small change, but it reflects an increasingly widespread trend in the digital world. In recent years, in fact, numerous services have progressively replaced textual indications and more detailed routes with immediate visual signals, designed to be recognized with a simple glance.

In the case of WhatsApp, the goal seems to be to make the availability of a contact more evident without forcing users to enter individual conversations to check if a person is connected at that moment. A change that could be particularly useful in rapid communications and in situations where it is important to know who is really reachable.

How the new WhatsApp green dot works

The function has a very simple purpose, to immediately report when a contact is made online.

The green dot appears next to the profile picture to indicate that a contact is online. Credit: WABetaInfo.



To date, to check if a person is using WhatsApp, it is necessary to open the relevant chat and check for the presence of the word “online” under the contact’s name. With the new system, however, this information is associated with a small green dot shown next to the profile picture on the contact information screen.

From a practical point of view it does not change the meaning of the online status. The indicator does not add details about user activity and does not provide different information than what is already available today. The difference concerns exclusively the way in which this condition is represented within the interface.

The intent is make it easier to find available contactsavoiding having to open individual conversations every time to check their status.

Because WhatsApp wants to make online contacts more visible

The implementation of the green dot does not appear to be an isolated choice. In recent months, several rumors have emerged relating to new functions with which WhatsApp aims to simplify the user experience and make some information more accessible.

The direction seems quite clear: allow users to more easily understand who is available at a given moment without having to consult one conversation at a time. This is a logic already adopted by numerous social networks, messaging services and collaborative platforms, where presence indicators they play an important role in managing interactions.

Knowing if a person is active can in fact influence the way a communication is managed. In some cases it allows you to understand if it is realistic to expect a response within a few minutes, in others it simply helps you choose when it is most appropriate to start a conversation.

For this reason, many platforms aim to highlight elements that are already available, without necessarily introducing new functions.

When will the news arrive: the test on Android smartphones

Currently the new indicator is not available for all users. The function was identified by the specialized site WABetaInfo inside the beta version 2.26.24.5 of WhatsApp for devices Android.

As often happens with new features identified in betas, it is not yet possible to know with certainty whether the function will arrive in the stable version of WhatsApp or whether it will undergo changes during the testing period. Meta may decide to improve its functioning, change its appearance or limit its distribution.

What changes for user privacy and how to deactivate it

The appearance of the green dot could raise some doubts on the security front privacybut at least for now there don’t seem to be any substantial changes compared to the settings currently available. The indicator does not add new information on user activity, but offers in a different way a status that WhatsApp already shows today when a person is active. As a result, it does not provide access to additional data or change the level of visibility already provided.

Furthermore, the settings that allow you to manage the sharing of online status and last access continue to apply. Those who have chosen to limit this information will not see changes to the controls already present on the platform.

Those who prefer not to show the green dot can deactivate it via the platform’s existing controls. To do this, simply proceed as follows:

1. Open WhatsApp and reach the section Settings

2. Select the item Privacy and that Last seen and online

3. Set the option Nobody in the section Who can see my last seen

4. Set the option Identical to last access in the section Who can see when I’m online

However, it should be remembered that WhatsApp applies a mutual rule: those who decide not to share their online status will not be able to see that of other users.

For the moment the function remains in an experimental phase and does not yet have an official release date. If Meta decides to distribute it to all users, the green dot could become one of the next small changes destined to change the way WhatsApp is used on a daily basis.