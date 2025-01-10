A new caldera and an underwater landslide identified off the coast of Campi Flegrei: where they are and what we know

Credits: Google Earth.



A team of researchers fromNational Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) and of theInstitute of Marine Sciences of the National Research Council (Cnr-Ismar) recently identified on the bottom of the Tyrrhenian Sea off the Phlegraean Fields some previously unknown geological structures. Among the most important discoveries there is one large underwater caldera located west of the island of Ischia and aextensive underwater landslide which may have generated a tsunami in the past. To achieve this result a multidisciplinary approachcrossing bathymetric and seismic data with magnetic ones. The study, published in the scientific journal Geomorphologyis essential to better understand the area’s tectonics and volcanism and to identify potential risk factors.

The discoveries on the seabed off the Campi Flegrei

The Campi Flegrei area has been the subject of countless studies which have allowed us to obtain in-depth information on the volcanic and tectonic events that have affected their part that emerged in the last 60,000 years. On the contrary, our knowledge about the underwater portion of the Campi Flegrei is still limited as it is difficult to explore it directly. To obtain further information on the submerged area, the new study used modern technologies. In particular, they were carried out high resolution aerial and naval magnetic surveys. This data was then integrated with those seismic And bathymetric.

The magnetic anomalies detected have led to the identification of one on the seabed of the Tyrrhenian Sea previously unknown caldera-like structurea few kilometers west of the island of Ischia, now partially dismantled. Furthermore, an enormous accumulation of rocky materials was identified, extending approximately 40 kilometres, attributable to a landslide occurred on the southern side of the island of Ischia. Its size suggests that the detachment may have generated a tsunami.

The investigations also made it possible to identify numerous faults of great extension.

The area under study, with the main discovered structures highlighted. Credit: Riccardo de Ritis et al., Geomorphology (2024)



Because knowing the submerged portion of the Campi Flegrei is important

The study provides important information on existing relationship between the volcanic activity of the Campi Flegrei and the tectonics of the area. In fact, the faults of the earth’s crust represent a preferential route for the rise of magma. The discovery of the caldera, in particular, could be useful for better understand volcanic activity which in the past affected the Campi Flegrei and the island of Ischia, an island of volcanic origin and which constitutes an integral part of the Phlegraean volcanic district. Furthermore, the study highlights the effectiveness of geophysical investigations in monitoring underwater areas at volcanic risk, where direct exploration is difficult. These discoveries require further investigation in order to better investigate the characteristics of the structures identified and to identify any risk factors in one of the most dangerous active volcanic areas on the planet.