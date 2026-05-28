Money Road 2, the second episode on TV tonight: previews

After a debut already full of tensions, failures and first personal strategies, “Money Road – Every temptation has a price” comes to life with the second episode, arriving today, Thursday 28 May, on Sky Uno and NOW (and free-to-air on TV8 on Tuesday 2 June). The Malaysian jungle is the backdrop to a social experiment that tests physical endurance, self-control and the ability to live under pressure. And this time, between new arrivals and delicate decisions, the balance of the group is seriously at risk of being upset.

Where we were

The journey of the Company of Temptations began with a very tough journey (carrying heavy backpacks to increase the initial prize money). The mission was successfully completed and the common loot rose to 350 thousand euros. From that moment, however, the real test began: resisting the continuous temptations scattered along the way. The group initially showed unity by refusing some comforts, but the first failures soon arrived. They further complicated the situation and the individual choices linked to the small privileges granted by Fabio Caressa: letters from home, pillows for the night and logistical advantages brought out the first frictions. The first episode ended with the withdrawal of the youngest competitor, Riccardo, overwhelmed by nostalgia and the emotional pressure of the experiment. Meanwhile, Adele has been appointed as the first guide of the group, discovering that her role will have a much more incisive weight than in the last edition: her every choice will be able to influence not only the collective path, but also her own personal account.

Money Road 2 – Second episode preview

The new episode starts from an already tired Company, tested by the extreme climate of the jungle and the inevitable tensions born during the first days of coexistence. Competitors will have to face new complicated treks, routes that have to deal with mangroves, suffocating humidity and areas where the danger will not only be physical fatigue but also the surrounding environment.

Temptations, of course, will return more aggressive than ever. Fabio Caressa will put the group in front of ambiguous choices: exclusive comforts, luxury accommodations and mysterious proposals will once again risk calling into question the balance between personal interest and the common good. One of the key moments of the evening will be the appointment of the new guide. In this edition the role does not only have symbolic value: whoever leads the group must make strategic decisions, assign advantages and face responsibilities that inevitably end up creating sympathies and discontent. Leadership could therefore become the real detonator of conflicts.

But the most important twist concerns the arrival of two new competitors. Giordano, a radio speaker from Emilia with a brilliant and communicative character, and Camilla, a young model accustomed to living in constant movement, will enter the jungle. In addition to them, we find: Adele, engineer from L’Aquila; Simona, Milanese employee; Chiara, freelancer from Ancona; Daniele, art expert; Fabrizio, Milanese clerk; Luana, entrepreneur from Brescia;

Marilina, nurse from BolognaMarco, project planner; Meryem, Neapolitan content creator; Roberto, mover from Viterbo; Sebastiano, freelancer from Milan.

Where to watch Money Road 2 on TV and streaming

The second seasonal episode of “Money Road – Every temptation has a price” will be broadcast on Thursday 28 May 2026 on Sky Uno (channel 108) starting at 9.15pm; and free-to-air on TV8 on Tuesday 2 June. The episodes of the program can also be viewed in streaming on NOW – for subscribers to the service – and on demand on Sky Go.

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