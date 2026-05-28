The TV series and films we will all watch on Netflix in July 2026

What will we see on Netflix this summer? What are the most anticipated TV series and films of July 2026? Well, this is a very important month for the streaming platform which will see the debut of new series but also the great return of titles loved by the public.

Here are the TV series and films that we will all see on Netflix in July 2026.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

Enola Holmes 3

And Enola Holmes, played by Milly Bobby Brown, also returns with the third chapter of this very successful film saga. This time the adventure takes detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where her personal and professional dreams collide in the most complicated and insidious case she has ever faced so far.

On Netflix July 1st.

Enola Holmes 3: plot and trailer

Little House on the Prairie

July 2026 is the month of the great debut of the new series “Little House on the Prairie”, the new adaptation of the iconic semi-autobiographical books by Laura Ingalls Wilder.

Part hopeful family drama, part epic tale of survival, and part origin story of the American West, this western/drama series offers a kaleidoscopic vision of the struggles and triumphs of the people who created the conquest of the West.

Arrives on Netflix on July 9th.

Little House on the Prairie: the trailer, the cast

Heartstopper Forever

July is also the month of the great return of “Heartstopper”, the LGBT coming of age inspired by the graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman. This time, however, there will not be a TV series but a final film of the entire saga which tells the end of Nick and Charlie’s love story.

Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but as Nick prepares to go to college and Charlie discovers a newfound independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take over and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends also experience the ups and downs of love and friendship, facing the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first love really last forever?

It comes out July 17th.

Heartstopper Forever: what to expect