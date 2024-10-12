A Thousand Blows, the new series from the creator of Peaky Blinders on Disney+: trailer, plot and when it comes out

A journey into the depths of “the dangerous world of illegal boxing in 1880s Victorian London”. Disney+ announces the arrival of A Thousand Blowsthe new series born from the mind of Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders. From the first images to the plot, through to cast, production and release period, here’s everything we know.

A Thousand Blows, the teaser trailer



A Thousand Blows, previews on the plot and the cast



The series is set in the dangerous world of illegal boxing in 1880s Victorian London. Malachi Kirby plays Hezekiah Moscow, “who from Jamaica finds himself immersed in the vibrant and violent melting pot of London’s post-industrial revolution East End – we read in the previews of the plot – . Dragged into the criminal underbelly of the thriving boxing scene, he meets Mary Carr, played by Erin Doherty, leader of the Forty Elephants – London’s infamous all-female gang – as they both find themselves fighting for survival on the streets. As Hezekiah hones his new skills, he clashes with Sugar Goodson, played by Stephen Graham, an experienced and dangerous boxer, and the two are soon embroiled in an intense rivalry that extends far beyond the ring.”

The cast of A Thousand Blows includes Francis Lovehall as Hezekiah’s best friend Alec Munroe, Jason Tobin as Mr Lao and James Nelson-Joyce as Edward “Treacle” Goodson. The Forty Elephants include Hannah Walters in the role of Eliza Moody, Darci Shaw in the role of Alice Diamond, Nadia Albina in the role of Verity Ross; Morgan Hilaire is Esme Long, Jemma Carlton plays Belle Downer and Caoilfhionn Dunne is Anne Glover. The series also stars Susan Lynch as Jane Carr, Daniel Mays as William “Punch” Lewis, Adam Nagaitis as the Earl of Lonsdale, Gary Lewis as Jack Mac; Tom Davis plays Charlie Mitchell and Robert Glenister is Indigo Jeremy.

A Thousand Blows, the production

TO Thousand Blows is created and written by Steven Knight, who is also its executive producer. Also joining him are Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters for Matriarch Productions, Damian Keogh and Kate Lewis for The Story Collective, and Tom Miller and Sam Myer for Water & Power Productions. Professor David Olusoga, historian and popularizer, is the executive producer of the series, while Tom Miller is the Series Producer and Barrington Robinson and Jo Johnson are the producers. Lee Mason, Director of Scripted Content, is executive producer of the original series for Disney+. Tinge Krishnan and Nick Murphy serve as directors and executive producers along with Ashley Walters and Coky Giedroyc.

A Thousand Blows, when it comes out

At the moment there is no precise date. Disney+ has announced that the first season of the series, consisting of 6 one-hour episodes, will debut on the streaming platform in 2025.