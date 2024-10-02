Adoration is the new Netflix teen drama from the screenwriter of Prisma: trailer and when it comes out

A new all-Italian teen drama is about to arrive on Netflix. We are talking about “Adorazione”, the series produced by Picomedia and based on the novel of the same name by Alice Urciuolo, already screenwriter of successful titles such as SKAM Italia and Prisma. Consisting of six episodes and directed by Stefano Mordini, Adoration will be presented as a preview at Alice nella città, the independent and parallel section of the Rome Film Festival and tells the story of a summer spent in Sabaudia by a group of boys and girls, a summer that will change their lives forever. Why? One of them disappears, a sixteen-year-old named Elena. Her friends don’t say anything but each of them has a special and secret bond with her. But what do we know about this new Italian series from Netfix and, above all, when will it be released? Let’s find out together.

Adoration: the plot

A summer that will forever change the lives of a group of teenage girls and boys following the mysterious disappearance of one of their friends. A journey which, among secrets, suspicions and revelations, will lead each of the boys to come to terms with the truth of their relationships.

Adoration is a young adult series that tells the story of a group of teenage girls and boys during the summer that will change their lives forever. School has just finished and tourists begin to flock to the splendid beaches of Sabaudia, when Elena, 16 years old and with a mad desire to escape from the province of Agropontino, disappears. Each of Elena’s friends knows something they don’t say, has a secret connection with the girl and perhaps has something to do with her mysterious disappearance. It will be the beginning of a journey which, between suspicions and revelations, will lead each of the boys to come to terms with the truth of their relationships and their sentimental education.

Who is in the cast of Adoration

In the cast of Adoration there are Alice Lupparelli, in the role of Elena, Noemi Megagnini (Vanessa), Beatrice Puccilli (Vera), Penelope Raggi (Diana), Luigi Bruno (Gianmarco), Tommaso Donadoni (Enrico), Giulio Brizzi (Giorgio), Federico Russo (Christian), Alessia Cosmo (Teresa), Federica Bonocore (Melissa), Claudia Potenza (Manuela), Barbara Chichiarelli (Chiara), Max Mazzotta (Ricotta), Ilenia Pastorelli (Enza), Mario Sgueglia (Andrea).

The best Italian series by Netlfix

Adoration: when it comes out on Netflix

Worship will debut on Netflix on November 20, 2024.

Adoration: the teaser trailer

In the teaser trailer, the first video images to the tune of Adorazione, the unreleased song of the same name by Fabri Fibra, also musical supervisor for the soundtrack of the series.