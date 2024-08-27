After having exposed her life on social media, Alice Campello now asks for confidentiality





The (un)obligatory premise of every comment on influencers or self-styled ones is: “Nothing personal”. There really isn’t even a personal reason that leads me to spend a single negative word towards a young woman who, among other things, is facing a very delicate moment in her life. That said, when I saw an Instagram story yesterday, my hands started to itch badly and swell. A violin spider bite? No, inconsistency by Alice Campello.

We proceed in order to reconstruct a piece of news that no – I anticipate any sarcastic comments – will certainly not lead the undersigned to win the Pulitzer Prize. For those who don’t know – probably very few by now – Alice Campello and Alvaro Morata have broken up. Theirs seemed like a wonderful story: beautiful, young and rich. They also seemed happy, all 6 of them. She, born in Mestre (Veneto) 29 years ago, from a wealthy family that deals with motors. Influencer and entrepreneur, very popular on social media (we’ll get back to this shortly). He, on the other hand, is a world-famous footballer. Born in Madrid in 1992, he is currently European champion and plays for AC Milan.

Their wedding was extra luxurious: they swore eternal love in Venice, in the Palladian Basilica del Redentore on Giudecca. It was Saturday, June 17, 2017. Then the reception at the JW Marriott, an extra luxurious resort in front of San Marco, with a starred restaurant, spa, villas and suites. From their love, 4 wonderful children were born: the twins Leonardo and Alessandro (it was 2018). In 2020, Edoardo and then, in 2023, little Bella. All documented on social media. This is where the donkey falls, as they say.

17 photos of the newborn in 10 days and now Campello asks for confidentiality

To be clear: since the little one was born, Alice Campello has published about 17 photos with the newborn’s face in full view (a questionable but still legitimate choice) plus a video immediately after the birth, probably made with a GoPro. Campello – who will later also tell on television that she had experienced a dramatic birth – had herself filmed in bed, complete with a nasal cannula for oxygenation. She did something similar with the birth of the twins, in a post on June 12, 2022. Basically a minute-by-minute commentary, to stay on the football theme.

And now she asks for confidentiality. Actually, to be precise, the Italian influencer wrote: “This is the last time I will respond to all the things you are making up. There are so many beautiful things to do in the summer instead of thinking about the reasons for the separation of two people you don’t even know. Come on”. True, but it is also true a fact that perhaps Alice Campello ignores, probably overshadowed by a moment that is certainly very painful. Both she and her now ex-husband Alvaro Morata are two public figures. She is an influencer followed by 3.7 million followers. He by a whopping 22.8 million. Both, over the years, have consciously chosen to publish numerous photos of the couple and their family on social media. Confidentiality has never been their strong point. It is difficult to think that ordinary people could now suddenly lose interest in the end of their marriage. The end was promptly communicated through social media by both her and him.

Alvaro Morata breaks silence on social media: “The worst existential crisis of my life”

Summer also means gossip: Campello should come to terms with it

It is logical that it is not correct to advance unfounded hypotheses; instead, one should always stick to the statements of the interested parties or to any “evidence” that attests to the contrary. In short: continuing to bring up hypotheses of betrayal when Campello and Morata themselves have repeatedly reiterated that it was not the cause of the end of the marriage is not correct. However, her request to deal with other topics is amusing: “In the summer there are so many beautiful things to do”. In the summer, more than ever, there is also gossip. Precisely that gossip that she herself has never disdained too much.